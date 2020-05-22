This year's Memorial Day weekend will be one unlike any other.
Though many of the traditional memorial services and other events that might attract large groups of people have been canceled, there are still ways to honor the country's fallen service members and activities for families to do together at home.
Families can join a "virtual camp-out" hosted by Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and at least 20 other national parks from across the country starting Friday and going throughout the weekend. The Kennesaw Mountain park will lead a demonstration on Civil War-era tent setup and skillet cookie baking at 5 p.m. Saturday. For a full list of camp-out events and more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/3767591433311299.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the city of Acworth will share a pre-recorded video of its Memorial Day service from Cauble Park. The program features Mayor Tommy Allegood as the master of ceremonies and keynote speaker U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Doug McKitterick. State Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, will deliver an invocation. The city will dedicate pavers for the park's memorial area that have been purchased since Veterans Day. To watch the video, visit the city's Facebook page.
Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will join 30 national parks across 12 states and the District of Columbia in hosting a virtual commemoration saluting America’s fallen soldiers. The 2020 National Park Service Virtual Memorial Day Tribute spans more than 13 hours on Monday starting at 8 a.m. with memorials, a wreath-laying ceremony and historic talks. At 10:30 a.m., Kennesaw Mountain is inviting people to perform an act of service in memory of a service member. More information on the volunteer initiative will be available at the park's Facebook page starting Friday.
For a complete schedule of events, visit go.nps.gov/MemorialDay. To watch the Kennesaw Mountain demonstration, visit www.facebook.com/KMNBP.
Memorial Day ceremonial services scheduled Monday at the Marietta National Military Cemetery have been canceled, per the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Cemetery Administration.
The city of Smyrna has canceled its annual Memorial Day service that was slated for Monday morning at the Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial.
