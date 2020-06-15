Juneteenth in Marietta has historically been a three-day celebration marking the end of slavery in the United States. In a typical year, the festival has seen thousands of people gathered around Marietta Square for music, food, dancing and family fun.
This is anything but a typical year.
Friday, the Cobb County NAACP is hosting a "Juneteenth Justice Rally and Memorial" starting at 4 p.m. at the organization's headquarters at 605 Roswell St. NE B in Marietta, and including a walk from there to the Square. The walk, about a mile, commemorates "the memory of those lost to the injustices of yesterday and today," according to a flyer for the event.
Juneteenth dates to June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, where the last African Americans were still enslaved in the Confederacy, and announced the news that all slaves were free.
Deane Bonner, former Cobb NAACP president, said organizers are hosting an event Friday "because of where we are in this country." She said she still expects a large turnout, though it will be a "mini version" of the festival held in previous years.
Because of the pandemic, Cobb NAACP leaders initially decided to scale down the weekend festival to just one day, postponed until later this year. A one-day Juneteenth is planned for sometime in October.
But in light of the recent racially-charged, high-profile deaths of black men and women across the country, organizers felt that Juneteenth needed to be recognized on the official day, which is Friday this year.
This year's Juneteenth observance will be marked by participants advocating for making the historic event a national holiday, Bonner said.
"As we’re into this really, really devastating time, and I’m saying this as an African American mother, grandmother: why do we want it? Because it should be. If we don't ask, it's not going to happen. We’re talking about equity; we need to get some equity. It’s not too much to ask for...it would be an equitable thing to do," she said. "It’s a meaningful venture for us, and we want it to be meaningful for other people...maybe this is a small step that I could make things a little bit better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.