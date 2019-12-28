A health food store near the Big Chicken in Marietta will close its doors in January, its owners announced on Facebook.
Life Grocery, founded in 1976 by a group of Life University students to sell organic and natural foods and supplements, is shutting down for good.
“Since 2008, with declining sales due to increased competition and increasing costs, we have been unable to update aging equipment and our physical facility,” reads the Facebook announcement. “Additionally, our primary distributor has been unable to consistently provide us with quality products that our customers deserve, as they prioritize fulfilling orders for the bigger stores. It has become clear that with these dynamics, along with changing market conditions and shopping culture, we cannot continue to operate our business profitably. It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that we announce that Life Grocery Store will close in January.”
The final date depends on how quickly the current inventory can be sold off.
The owners said the store has stopped ordering products, and all current inventory will be sold at a 10% discount starting Dec. 30, and members will receive an additional 5% discount.
Many Facebook followers lamented the loss, saying that Life Grocery was the only place they could find certain foods that met their dietary needs.
Others said the store is more than just a business, it is a community.
“This is heartbreaking!” wrote one poster. “Working there was some of the best years of my life, without you guys I’d not be here today, it was the first time I knew independence and acceptance. And I can definitely say there was no safer place to be yourself. It was a place where people actually cared about food and nutrition rather than just the latest fad diet. The world loses something special with life grocery.”
Beginning Monday, the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Equipment and fixtures are also available for sale.
“We are so very grateful to the members and shoppers who have patronized and supported Life Grocery through the years,” the owners posted. “We also want to acknowledge our dedicated employees, especially our long-term managers who have been with us between 17 and 25 years. It has been a pleasure being of service to the community.”
