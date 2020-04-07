Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cobb County’s Jewish community is finding ways to observe Passover together this week, maintaining traditions while following distancing guidelines from public health officials.
Passover begins Wednesday, and for many the holiday is marked by traditional Seder meals the first two nights. Seder, which means “order,” is a tradition that includes food and other items that symbolize the Exodus story of the Israelites leaving Egypt and ending four centuries in slavery.
At Congregation Ner Tamid in Marietta and Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb, rabbis and staff are leading Seder Thursday night via video call. Through Zoom, participants will be able to follow along with prayers and other steps to remember the Exodus, including matzah, or unleavened bread to represent the Israelites’ quick departure from Egypt, a bitter herb, often horseradish, to represent slavery and salt water to represent the Israelites’ tears.
“It’s devastating that we can’t be together for the Passover meal. For Jews, Passover is similar to the Thanksgiving meal in society. Passover is the time you see your friends and family,” said Rabbi Steven Lebow of Temple Kol Emeth. “Jews are survivors. We survived the Spanish Inquisition, we survived the Holocaust. We’re going to survive COVID-19 as well. We’re going to take to the airwaves and to the internet to live stream the Seder. Even though we’re not in the same physical location, we’ll be together and our families will join together though the internet.”
Rabbi Joseph Prass of Congregation Ner Tamid said he will lead a Haggadah, a text that outlines the order of the Seder and includes the Exodus story.
“Via Zoom, we will join together and I will share a special Haggadah from my home computer. In their homes, members will be able to read along on the screen, say the prayers and engage in the stages from their houses,” Prass said. “While we will be in different spaces, we are all still part of the same simultaneous ceremony.”
Chabad Jewish Center of Kennesaw, an outreach center that serves students at Kennesaw State University and the surrounding community, sent 250 Seder packages to families to observe the holiday at home. Included in the boxes were guides on how to practice the Seder as well as a handmade matzah from Israel.
“The purpose of these packages is to bring a little spirit of Passover, bring a smile on their face and help them have a Passover experience in their own home,” said Rabbi Zalman Charytan. “I think there’s a deeper message here. Judaism is a religion that while we have a synagogue and houses of worship, it’s always been focused and centered on the home. This more than ever is a time to take that into practice.”
Prass said that those living under stay-at-home orders and self-isolation can relate to the ancient Israelites’ lack of freedom.
“During this season of Passover we remember what it was like for the ancient Israelites not to be free. Perhaps in the past, it was difficult for some Americans to relate what it meant to not be totally free to do as you please – but in the era of the current health crisis we have a small taste of that confinement,” he said. “I believe that we all have a new appreciation for the message of the Exodus, of moving out into a world where we are free to move and visit as we please.”
Lebow said that although life has been turned “upside down” by the virus, the Jewish community is committed to celebrating Passover as it has done throughout its history.
“Everything has been turned upside down. Everything you’ve learned to be close to other people, give a handshake, a hug, to mourn with those who are mourning, celebrate with those celebrating, every single one of those things has been turned upside down and inside out. The quarantine runs counter to our feelings as Jews and wanting to be in touch with other people,” he said. “Even as COVID-19 has turned life upside down we Jews are still committed to observe the Passover holiday just as we would if we could be together.”
