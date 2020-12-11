MARIETTA — ”I always wanted to be just like my brother,” Sgt. 1st Class Richard Broady of the Army Reserve said Friday.
He was addressing Flynn Broady in an emotional speech during the elder Broady’s swearing-in ceremony as Cobb County district attorney.
From spending their childhood playing together to following his brother’s footsteps in the military, Richard Broady was always looking up to Flynn Broady, who was four years older.
Flynn Broady spent 26 years in the Army before getting his law degree. His younger brother said his example inspired his own enlistment.
As an infantry first sergeant in Iraq leading 157 soldiers, Flynn Broady “always tried to do what was right, not just for himself, but for his soldiers,” his brother said.
Richard Broady recalled the phrase, “ubuntu” coined by Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, which he said translates to “I am because we are.”
“I stand before you today, the man I am, because of my older brother. I am because we are,” he said.
Flynn Broady, a Democrat, defeated Republican District Attorney Joyette Holmes in the Nov. 3 election, earning 197,553 votes or 51.34%.
The incoming district attorney promised to work to be fair and just, and when possible, restore people in the criminal justice system back into their community. Part of why he decided to run, he said, was that he recognized that Cobb was becoming more diverse, but “not everybody was keeping up with that change.”
“I truly believe that we have the best county in all of Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t be better. I know we will,” he said. “We just continue to work and continue to understand that intolerance, hate and division are not the course we want to take. We need to work together so that the kids on Six Flags Drive have the same opportunities as the kids at Walton High School. That’s what we owe to them, because this is our community.”
Broady thanked God, his wife Monique and his daughter, Victoria, for their support throughout his life. He also shared two letters from his mother, who he credited with his finding faith after her death.
“You should always put your trust in God and do good, because good always brings good. Always love and care for your family, always give God thanks and praise, and keep God first, and all these other things will fall into place,” one of the letters reads.
Cobb County State Court Judge Toby Prodgers, who conducted the swearing-in ceremony, praised Broady before reading the oath with him and his family.
“There’s no question that he has the character, integrity and the ability to serve this community as an excellent district attorney,” Prodgers said.
State Court Judge Eric Brewton said as a coordinator in Cobb’s veterans court and prosecutor for the DUI court, Flynn Broady worked “tirelessly” to make sure participants get the treatment and accountability they need to overcome their troubles that landed them in the court system.
“Flynn is a man of principle. He will seek truth and justice as Cobb County’s district attorney. Flynn is a formidable advocate in the courtroom. He shows great insight in making his arguments to the court, and he authentically desires justice to be served in every case,” Brewton said. ‘It has been an incredible privilege to know Flynn the last several years, and I’m confident he will be an outstanding district attorney.”
