MARIETTA — In a bid to staunch the loss of police officers and firefighters seeking greener pastures in neighboring counties, Cobb officials have unveiled a step and grade salary schedule they say could be implemented as soon as March.
Randy Crider, the county’s interim director of public safety, presented the 16-step schedule with Tony Hagler, director of human resources and comptroller William Volckmann at a board workshop Monday.
But Commissioner Bob Ott said the plan he saw Monday was not the one that police officers and firefighters had been waiting for.
“I don’t see how this is any different from what’s currently in place. There is no difference — it’s just a different set of numbers,” Ott said. “This is not step and grade.”
The schedule would raise the starting pay of a police officer from $41,615 to $45,776. At each of the 16 steps, the employee would receive a 3% raise. The highest salary anyone could earn would be that of major at step 16: $131,651.
Employees would not have automatic pay raises tied to their years of service. Instead, raises would be determined by the Board of Commissioners and would depend on a positive performance review.
Crider said the expectation is that commissioners raise public safety employees a step each year. In a recession, when money is tight, commissioners can choose not to and compensate employees with multiple step increases in a single year when the economy is strong.
Yet Ott said a true step and grade would guarantee a specific wage, to be determined by rank and years of service.
“I will say this — no other way for me to say it other than, we worked within the confines of the current budget to put it together,” Crider said.
Earlier this month, Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce said implementing a step and grade salary schedule while keeping the millage rate the same were two priorities for next year’s budget.
During a sit-down with the MDJ Oct. 11, Boyce expressed his support for a step and grade in which employees would get a raise every one or two years “that would not have to be determined by a board action.”
“This up and down stuff, that’s not the way to do business,” he said. “You gotta give people an idea, when you come to work for us, this is what you can expect from us, over time.”
But Boyce took a different position at Monday’s meeting when he defended the draft schedule. He called the proposal a long-term solution to the county’s retention issues and said the board would indeed raise the step each year unless there was a “major recession.”
“The current reality is, we heard loud and clear from the public that we need to do something to incentivize our officers to stay here,” Boyce said. “This is that. I don’t expect it to solve every problem.”
Higher pay is not the only reason public safety employees have been leaving the county, Crider said. He told commissioners that he would be speaking with them later in the day to propose additional incentives to improve recruitment and retention.
Commissioner Lisa Cupid said she hoped this proposal would do more to convince officers and firefighters than a bonus approved earlier this year.
“The night where we approved the bonuses, we’re being told that’s the right thing to do, and I overhear officers saying before coming in that this was not going to be adequate,” she said. “I know you’re trying to moderate this step and grade program based off of our budgeting history ... and where you think our appetite may be, but if it’s not going to be effective then we’re putting one to two mils worth of general fund toward something that may not get to the goal.”
