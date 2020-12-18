Attorneys Angela Brown and Kellie Hill were sworn in as Cobb Superior Court judges Friday afternoon, becoming the county’s first African Americans to serve on that court.
“This is a historic day in our county,” Judge Rob Leonard said during Brown’s ceremony. “The significance of it I don’t think is lost on anybody. This has been a long time coming.”
Brown and Hill were sworn in during separate ceremonies. Those who spoke during the ceremonies described the new judges as exceptional attorneys deserving of county voters’ trust.
Both serve as appointed Cobb County Magistrate Court judges. In the June 9 election, Brown was elected over the incumbent, Chief Judge Reuben Green, with about 58% of the vote. Hill succeeds retiring Judge Lark Ingram and defeated Daniele Johnson with 63% of the vote.
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy spoke during Hill’s ceremony. He said civil rights icons “were carefully selected because the leaders in the movement knew that there is great scrutiny that comes with being first.”
“What makes this day so remarkable is, it didn't take a back room or a small group of leaders — the people of Cobb County made history, you made history together with them,” he continued. “The people of Cobb County — the voters — carefully vetted and tested and selected a person of quality, excellence and talent.”
Brown was sworn in by Judge Gregory Adams of DeKalb Superior Court. Hill was sworn in by Judge Eleanor Ross, of the U.S. District Court. Their transition to join the eight other judges on the bench will become effective midnight Jan. 1.
“To the citizens of Cobb County: I thank you,” Brown said after taking her oath. I am so grateful that you chose to honor me with this position. … I will work hard, I will work faithfully to maintain the trust and integrity that you have put in place in me today.”
Hill said those who come through her courtroom may not always be happy with her decisions.
“What I can guarantee,” she said after taking her oath, “is that you will be treated with respect, you will be treated with dignity and whatever the decision was is one that I have thought out in accordance with the law. It is one that I believe to be just and fair and it is one that I would gladly share my rationale for issuing.”
