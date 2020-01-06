A third man is now wanted in Cobb County for using fake identification to steal thousands of dollars from various branches of SunTrust Bank, warrants show.
It is alleged that $84,600 in cash was carried out of nine SunTrust Bank branches in Cobb by three men, who’d used fake IDs and checks to withdraw the money on six different days in May and June last year.
There is nothing in public records to suggest the three men and their alleged crimes are linked, other than all three chose to target SunTrust Bank branches in Cobb and used the same methods to take money that wasn’t theirs, according to warrants.
All the money was withdrawn in a dozen transactions, with the men taking between $4,700 and $8,500 at a time, authorities claim.
The latest suspect identified by Cobb authorities is James Edward Williams, who allegedly used two different fake IDs in the names of Anthony Carroll and Fred Tubi to withdraw a total of $21,500 in cash at SunTrust branches in Marietta, east Cobb and northeast Cobb on June 12, 2019.
Cobb authorities obtained two arrest warrants for Williams on Dec. 31, with bond orders totaling $19,000 in relation to six felony counts of identity fraud and theft.
Records show Williams has four listed addresses in Atlanta and New York. Local warrants allege he’s tried using fake names before, including Fred Arbi, Fred Tabi and Cleveland Williams, and has previously been charged with impersonation.
The SunTrust Bank at the corner of Whitlock Avenue and South Marietta Parkway in Marietta was targeted three times — once by Williams and twice by Florida felon David Alan Powers, 56, records show.
Powers, who is also not in Cobb custody, allegedly withdrew a total of $49,600 in seven transactions using fake IDs at six SunTrust Bank locations in Cobb on May 17, 22 and 28 last year.
Warrants for Powers, who has a lengthy history of crime and incarceration in Florida, were obtained by Cobb authorities on Dec. 28, 2019, records show. Powers is wanted in Cobb on 14 felonies.
He and Williams also both targeted the SunTrust Bank at 1331 Johnson Ferry Road in east Cobb, records show.
The other SunTrust branches collectively targeted by the three men are in Cumberland, Smyrna, Kennesaw, west Cobb, Vinings, north Marietta, and northeast Cobb.
The third suspect, Atlanta resident Wayne Cunningham, is in custody in Fulton County on unrelated charges there, the Fulton sheriff’s office confirmed.
Cunningham allegedly used a fake ID and a fake check to withdraw a total of $13,500 from two SunTrust branches inside Publix supermarkets in Cobb on May 6 and June 21 last year.
Cobb arrest warrants, dated Dec. 30, show Cunningham, 60, faces five felonies of theft, identity fraud and forgery in Cobb.
