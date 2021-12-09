A third Georgia resident has tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Thursday. The person had no recent international travel history, the agency said.
The person is an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident, the agency said. They are experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home. Georgia DPH is contact tracing to identify close contacts.
Two cases of the omicron variant were previously detected among metro Atlantans. The first was tested in New Jersey, where they are recovering. The first person had traveled recently to South Africa, where the variant was first detected.
The variant has now been detected in at least 21 states, the agency said.
"Preliminary data show that Omicron may cause less severe illness but may spread more easily than the Delta variant," the agency said in a news release. "Scientists are still researching how well the current COVID vaccines or natural immunity hold up against Omicron, and caution that it is too early to make conclusions about Omicron because there is not enough data available."
Georgia DPH said 99% of cases being reported in Georgia are the delta variant, and most cases are in unvaccinated people. The agency urged Georgians to get vaccinated if they have not already done so and continue to practice mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
About 52% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, per the Georgia DPH. In Cobb, the rate is 57%.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
