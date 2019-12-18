Are you on the naughty list this year? Then you will love the 10th annual production of “Santa After Hours,” showing at Out of Box Theatre in Marietta now through Dec. 21. GO!
“‘Santa After Hours’ is a sketch comedy with new skits every year, geared for ‘naughty’ adults. Think Saturday Night Live. This year’s show is titled, ‘The Good, The Bad and The Way Worser’ and features the new original work of Atlanta area playwrights,” said Carolyn Choe, artistic director and director of “Santa After Hours.”
The show features an entertaining lineup of talent. “For the tenth year, Bob Smith leads the ‘Usual Gang of Idiots’ that include Lauren Coleman, Stephen DeVillers, Audrae Peterson, Parris Sarter, Amy Tallmadge and Zip Rampy,” Choe said.
The show is sure to make its audience laugh. “It’s non-stop comedy that celebrates the season with lots of naughty humor,” Choe said.
The production is like nothing else during the holidays. “It is a change of pace from the ‘Nutcracker’/’Wonderful Life’ shows available every holiday season. Every year, we bring new comedy skits for the adults to enjoy. This year, we include new motherhood with Mary, lawn ornaments, infomercials and interventions,” Choe said.
Come prepared for a good time, but leave the kids at home. This show is geared to adults and promises to offend (in a humorous way).
Out of Box Theatre is at 585 Cobb Pkwy. S., Suite C-1, Marietta, 30060. For tickets or more information, visit outofboxtheatre.com/santa2019.
