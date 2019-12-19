Cobb police arrested six men they claim to have found breaking into cars at an apartment complex in Kennesaw early Sunday morning.
Aaron Grange, of Hiram; Cody Kenyatta Wilson, Devon Gandy and Kaveryon McGhee, of Dallas; Eli James Stafford, of Temple; and Jaylen McCrary, of Powder Springs were all arrested by Cobb police at the Greenhouse Apartments complex at 3885 George Busbee Parkway, just a short walk from the Kennesaw State University campus, police say.
The group was discovered breaking into vehicles and stealing items from inside around 6 a.m., according to their arrest warrants.
Police said a white Buick Lacrosse was broken into, as well as a silver Hyundai.
One of the victims witnessed the men inside his car, police said.
Grange, 22, was the getaway driver for the group, and Stafford, 18, the lookout, warrants state.
The others would break into cars and take unspecified items from inside, police said, while Grange and Stafford drove around keeping watch.
Grange would also pick up and drop off the others at different target locations, warrants allege.
Grange, originally from North Carolina, is charged with two felony counts of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, as well as one misdemeanor count of loitering, his jail record shows.
He was released from custody late Monday night on a $5,000 bond, per his record.
Stafford faces the same charges as Grange, for which he was released from custody on a $10,000 bond on Tuesday night, his record shows.
Wilson, 18, faces the same charges as Grange and Stafford, as well as a single misdemeanor obstruction charge, his jail record shows. He remains in custody without bond at the Cobb jail.
Police said the obstruction charges relate to injuries sustained by arresting officers as they attempted to apprehend the suspects, who ran into nearby woods and in one case up three stories of the apartment complex.
McGhee, 18, also remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond, facing the same four charges as Wilson, per his record.
McCrary was taken into custody on the four same charges as Wilson and McGhee, subject to a $10,000 bond, according to his arrest warrant. But there is no public jail record for McCrary.
Likewise, Gandy was also taken into custody on those same four charges, subject to a $10,000 bond, per his arrest warrant. But there is also no public jail record for Gandy in Cobb.
