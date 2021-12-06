MARIETTA — On Tuesday, representatives of the Cobb School District are scheduled to meet with the Cobb Legislative Delegation to make their annual requests ahead of the legislative session.
Among the topics state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, delegation chairman, expects to be raised either by the school district or delegation members is the findings of the school system’s accreditation review. Cognia's report was publicly released at the end of the Cobb Board of Education’s November meeting – without discussion. The school board is scheduled to meet for its monthly December meeting on Thursday, the first time since the report was made public. While the district’s accreditation status remains intact, Cognia did find areas in which the district and its governing board could improve, according to the report.
Specifically, Cognia found that “most” of the members on the Cobb school board do not follow their own ethics code; that there is no “consistent and formal process” for making purchasing decisions; that the district is making progress on closing the achievement gap among its students; that the district’s strategic plan lacks measurable goals; and that infighting on the school board has cast the district in a negative light.
Cobb school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ Monday he plans to attend Tuesday's delegation meeting and is happy to answer any questions lawmakers may have. As for whether the board intends to discuss the report at Thursday's meeting, Scamihorn said that is a matter for executive session.
The MDJ asked lawmakers who attended last week’s joint meeting of the delegation and Cobb Board of Commissioners what they thought about the report since its release.
“They’ve got some work to do, and I’ll be here to support them any way that I can, but it’s their work to do,” Allen said. “I don’t think it benefits to have us butting in, but I’ll be here to — and I’m sure every other member of the delegation feels the same way — to support them any way that I can, but it’s not a legislative fix to what was in that report. It’s really them figuring out how to work better together.”
Yet state Rep. Devan Seabaugh, R-Marietta, believes there is a legislative fix.
“I think you’re going to see some legislation that holds Cognia accountable for their actions, some oversight,” Seabaugh told the MDJ. “I’m pretty confident some bills are being drafted toward that end.”
Seabaugh cited Cognia’s failure to comply with Georgia’s sunshine laws and provide the list of names and complaints of the 50 people — aside from the three Democrats on the school board — who requested the investigation. Failing to provide that information is a violation of Georgia’s Open Records Act, according to David Hudson, attorney for the Georgia Press Association.
“I’m very disappointed that they wouldn't provide any open records as requested,” Seabaugh said. “So we’ll be looking into that statute as well to make sure that if we’re using public money to do this stuff then you need to be very transparent on who’s making these allegations and what they’re all about. That’s the avenue I’m mostly concerned about.”
Seabaugh said the report’s findings were not an indictment of the education students receive in Cobb.
“I’m glad that the report came back with very little in my opinion that degradates our system. We have a great public education system in Cobb County. I don’t think Cognia’s second review in a few months really degradates that much. But we will be working on some legislation that tries to reel in Cognia and other accrediting agencies that are using state money to do this job, so we can hold them accountable.”
By accountable, Seabaugh said he means the near monopoly Cognia has on Georgia school districts, as well as a school system and county’s inability to appeal a decision if Cognia opts to revoke accreditation.
“There’s nobody out there that oversees their recommendations. If their recommendation comes back that we lose accreditation – that’s an economic hit to Cobb County. It’s a hit to our kids because they’re not available for scholarships and those kinds of things. We just can’t have that vulnerability with our school system.”
State Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, shared Seabaugh’s concerns.
“I'm relieved that we kept our accreditation,” Kirkpatrick said, “but the whole process was so opaque. I was really frustrated with the fact that, even with an Open Records Request, those records of what the complaints were about was never forthcoming. I think that Cognia has unwarranted control of the market in that particular area, and I would not be shocked — it won’t be from me — but I would not be shocked to see some legislation.
“I think all of us breathed a sigh of relief that we didn't lose our accreditation, based on something that has no transparency to it whatsoever. That was the thing that bothered me,” she added.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, tells the MDJ he cares very much for the school district and its continued success, with children just graduating from the district.
“I think the bottom line is they’ve got a choice to make: If they want to continue doing what they’re doing or if they want to take this constructive feedback and then move forward,” Wilkerson said of the school board. “If they take this constructive feedback, no harm, no foul, just keep moving forward. It’s always good to get an outside view, viewpoint and that’s what I hope they do. I mean, I don’t know. Do I have hope? I always have hope, but …”
Wilkerson referenced the canyon-sized divide on the school board between the four Republicans and three Democrats.
“People say it’s been divided before, but it’s never been divided by party like this,” he said. “It’s been divided by pro-superintendent and the people who challenged him. It’s never been divided by party.”
For example, Wilkerson listed such former Democratic school board members as Betty Gray and Alison Bartlett who served as board chair.
Added state Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, “Are there things that the board needs to figure out how they can work well together? Absolutely. I mean, I believe that every person on that board believes in their heart that their intentions and what they want is the best thing for Cobb.”
So how do they bridge the partisan divide?
“The way to get past it is the majority has to realize they have the majority vote,” Wilkerson said. “So at the end of the day, no matter how much feedback the minority members both by party and by race give, they can take that and decide what they want to do. But they've got to give them that chance to voice their opinion, because they are representing a large part of the county. It’s a Democratic county, but through gerrymandering, it’s a Republican board, and so it is what it is. But at the end of the day, they’ve got the numbers, so there’s no reason not to have that dialogue. I’ve never seen it in Cobb, and this is the only place I’ve seen it in Cobb, and it’s not a good look.”
Anulewicz, who believes the district will “absolutely keep its accreditation” when Cognia circles back in a year to see if the board adopted its recommendations, gently suggested it’s time for the board members to all start looking past the “R” or “D” next to their names on the ballot.
“There are always going to be policy differences. There are always going to be political differences,” she said. “But if the end goal is to continue for Cobb to be a leader in the state for providing a quality public education, I believe there is going to be a way for the board members to figure out how they can best do that together. The reality of life, and the world, and everything else, is that people of different political backgrounds have to figure out a way to come together … Democrats and Republicans both want their kids to go to good schools. So they’ve got to figure that out.”
—MDJ editor Jon Gillooly contributed to this report.
