Wearing their Sunday best instead of ball gowns and tuxes, members of the Cobb County chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference were finally able to recognize the group’s 2020 award recipients Sunday.
The awards are typically presented during the organization’s annual gala, but last March’s event was postponed, and eventually canceled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the awards were presented via Zoom a day prior to the national holiday recognizing civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who established the SCLC in 1957.
Cobb’s chapter started in 2004.
The Rev. Pervis Brown, senior pastor at Fortified City Christian Church in Marietta, kicked off the event, which he hoped would inspire viewers to continue King’s work.
“Let freedom ring,” Brown said, quoting one of King’s most famous speeches. “We all so desperately need as we look around us today, and we see the disarray that we find ourselves in a country. What a moment where Dr. King would have been 92 years old, to really come back and to reflect on how far we’ve come, but also to also notice how far we have yet to go.”
Awards presented Sunday included the Faithful Servant and Drum Major awards — both nods to quotes by King. Longtime donors were recognized as well.
Ben Williams, president of the Cobb SCLC, said the awards were given to people in the community “who have risen above the norm,” saying there is not a greater time for leadership than right now.
The award recipients were diverse, and organizers noted their contributions to the Cobb SCLC and the community at large.
Williams said attorney Gary Pelphrey served as counsel to the organization and helped it gain access to the legal system. In recognizing him with the Faithful Servant Award, Williams called Pelphrey faithful, reliable and courageous.
Pelphrey had a central theme to his acceptance speech: Equality.
“I’m asking all of you to please help me get the word ‘equality’ in our active vocabulary and get our silent friends thinking about it and talking about it and helping us all implement it,” he said. “Let’s make sure it’s in every core we’ve got.”
Williams said the Drum Major Award goes to “someone who sees down the road where we should be going, who puts his shoulder to the wheel and sets the pace for us to follow.”
That award went to Michael Murphy, who served as special assistant to former Cobb Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce.
“A drum major is something very special at this time,” Murphy said before reading a poem by Dale Wimbrow that Murphy said he lives by: “The fellow whose verdict counts most in your life is the one staring back from the glass.”
The two recipients of the Executive Leadership Award came from opposite sides of the political aisle: Jacquelyn Bettadapur, chair of the Cobb County Democratic Party, and Boyce, a Republican.
Bettadapur spoke of history made during recent elections, which saw county leadership change hands to Democrats, with some seats being held by Black people for the first time.
“These historical wins were underwritten by countless individuals through the course of this many years, months and days,” she said. “They were underwritten by all of you.
“While we can march, protest and advocate for the policies and programs that matter to us, it is only when we win that we can advance an agenda and achieve representation that reflects who we are as a community,” Bettadapur continued.
Boyce said he worked hard during his time as Cobb Commission chair to “bring people to the table,” noting his appointments of now-Chairwoman Lisa Cupid as his vice chair and Jackie McMorris as county manager.
While Boyce was one of the incumbents who were swept from office in November, he recognized “the will of the people,” and asked for the community to work with the new slate of members on the Board of Commissioners.
“That will bring new people to new boards that they select that reflect that truly Cobb County should be the mirror of what Dr. King was trying to work for during his time, and the legacy of his words are that in the end, morality bends towards justice,” he said. “I look forward to being part of that quilt. We call it Cobb County, and we call it America.”
To watch the awards presentation in its entirety, visit the Cobb SCLC’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CobbCountySCLC.
