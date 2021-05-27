MARIETTA — Soldiers, civilian officials, military families and others gathered Thursday morning to commemorate America’s fallen at the Clay National Guard Center. It was the seventh annual Memorial Day observance at the center’s Freedom Calls Memorial, where a wall displays the names and photos of 43 Georgia National Guard members killed in the War on Terror.
“There are families and friends represented here today that grieve the loss of their loved one,” said Chaplain Jon Pirtle. “And yet, we have hope. We hope that we might learn from the examples of our brothers and sisters. … We hope that we might rise to carry on the honorable call to pursue the noble causes of liberty and justice for all.”
The solemn observance featured performances by the 116th Army Band, a reading of the famous poem “In Flanders Fields,” a wreath presentation, helicopter flyover and the reading of all 43 names commemorated at the memorial.
Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, the adjutant general and top commander of the Georgia National Guard, told attendees to “never take freedom for granted.” Freedom, he said, is an aspirational idea, a journey to be worked toward every day.
“So today, we gather like we have so many times before to honor our fallen American heroes, men and women from all walks of life,” Carden said. “They gave all of their tomorrows for our today.”
Carden spoke about knowing and serving alongside three of the soldiers memorialized on the wall behind him. There was Sgt. 1st Class Victor Anderson, who was killed in Iraq in 2005, and Maj. Kevin Jenrette, killed in Afghanistan in 2009. The most recent addition to the wall is Master Sgt. Mark Allen. Allen was injured in Afghanistan in 2009 and died from complications of those injuries a decade later.
“These three soldiers along with all those on our wall and on countless memorials around this nation, have given more than any words can express,” Carden said.
When watching the news or reading a newspaper, Carden said, one might be distraught about the problems of American society.
“And while certainly we have some things that we can be better at, but today, you and those joining us online, and the 1.3 million Americans that gave their all for our way of life, is what's right about America,” the general said. “And I think we need to spend a little bit more time focusing on that.”
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Nelson, who helped create the memorial, recounted one of the early precedents of Memorial Day, when in 1862 women decorated Confederate graves in Savannah’s Laurel Grove Cemetery.
In 1868, Maj. Gen. John Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union Civil War veterans, established Decoration Day, calling for Americans to decorate the graves of war dead with flowers on May 30. After World War I, the day was renamed Memorial Day and expanded to recognize war dead in all U.S. wars. Congress declared the day a national holiday in 1971 and designated it to be held the last Monday in May.
Army National Guard Capt. Brandon Long was deployed to Afghanistan in 2018-2019. President Biden has moved to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 — 20 years after the 9/11 attacks that precipitated America’s longest war.
“To have deployed in the latter half of that conflict, when back home, all the flags that you saw waving in 2001 … some of that sentiment seems to have faded,” Long said. “It provides you perspective to go to a country like that and understand that … sometimes we may take freedom for granted.”
The ceremony was closed by Pirtle, the chaplain, who cited John 15:13: “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
