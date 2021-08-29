MARIETTA — In the wake of recent attacks at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left 13 U.S. service members dead and many more wounded, Cobb Countians have been grappling with the loss as the U.S. closes out its presence in the country after a 20-year war.
On Thursday, a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport killed 11 Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier, as well as scores of Afghans. Of the U.S. service members killed, 12 were in their 20s, with some born in 2001, the year America’s presence in Afghanistan began. The oldest was 31.
The attack, claimed by ISIS-K, the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, came as the U.S. continued evacuation efforts ahead of the U.S.’s Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country.
Social media tributes and community response
Cobb Chamber of Commerce Chairman John Loud took to Facebook on Sunday, saying he’d felt “incredibly IMMOBILIZED” since Thursday’s news of the attacks, and questioned how the U.S. could allow them to happen.
“Can not fathom the families devastation…. Not only the 13 we are hearing about…. But the additional 18 injured,” Loud wrote. “BUT ALSO those families that have lost their daughter or son that we have lost in this war over the last 20 years. I DON’T sleep like I (used) to. Tough days ahead. Please pray for the men and women serving our nation and the families home here in the USA awaiting their return!”
Cobb Chamber President Sharon Mason and lawmakers including state Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, R-east Cobb, state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, and U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, shared their own condolences and heartbreak on their social media for the families of those killed.
Former Cobb Commission Chair and retired Marine Col. Mike Boyce, too, told the MDJ he was “heartbroken” as he’d watched both the desperation of those trying to get out of the airport before Thursday’s attack and the loss of life after the bombing. Now, he said, the evacuation has become personal to the loved ones of those U.S. service members killed.
“I’m just heartbroken at this tragedy on so many different levels,” he said. “I’m an old guy, I’ve seen war, and the older I get, even though they’re not my children, they feel like my children. And I’m moved beyond words.”
Boyce said the U.S. has made mistakes in Afghanistan but has so far failed to take real responsibility for them. He said top U.S. leaders should have learned from history, “but they didn’t.”
“Just winning the military victory isn’t enough. You have to follow through afterwards with a post-conflict plan that brings in other entities other than just the military. And we clearly never had a heart in either Iraq or in Afghanistan to do the magnitude that this post-conflict planning and execution required,” Boyce said, adding that responsibility for the conflict in Afghanistan lies “clearly” with “the very top levels of our government.”
“The ones that pay the price, for the most part, are those young men and women who wear their uniform to protect our freedoms,” Boyce said. “And that’s what’s so painful right now.”
Pictures of various restaurants and bars setting out reserved tables with 13 drinks or plates also made the rounds over the weekend. Marietta’s The Red Eyed Mule posted a captioned photo of its table adorned with American flags, writing, “We are honoring our fallen Heroes here at The Red Eyed Mule.”
JD’s Bar-B-Que in Acworth set out 13 mason jars of beer with an American flag and sign recognizing the 13 who’d died “fighting for our country.”
Likewise, Semper Fi Bar & Grille, a popular stop for veterans just over the Cobb County line into Cherokee County, set out a table of its own 13 beers with a flag of each military service branch, American flags and a military helmet.
“As you enjoy your evening, raise your glass in a toast to our brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” the restaurant’s Facebook post reads.
The table pictured also displayed the names and ranks of those killed in the airport attack and a sign reading “Heroes don’t wear capes. They wear dog tags.”
‘Vietnam all over again’
A group rallied by the Cobb County Republican Party took to the streets on Sunday afternoon, meeting at the Delk Road overpass over Interstate 75 to wave American flags and pray for the military members killed in Thursday’s attack or during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, as well as their families.
About 25 showed up by 5 p.m., waving flags and holding signs against the chain link fence that stood over the highway below. One man erected large, wooden American flags upside-down — a sign of distress — against the chain link, while one woman held a sign with pictures of all 13 service members who died.
Marietta resident Joe Webb said he mourned for the families who lost their children, all so early in their lives.
“It broke my heart,” said Webb, adding that he was proud of those military members who chose to stand up against “tyranny and injustice” in Afghanistan. “It makes me sad that the Afghan people can’t stand up for themselves. We’ve been fighting over there too long, and I just pray every day that we can get this country — our country’s goofed up. The whole world’s goofed up.”
Webb, who said he served in the U.S. Army from 1966-70 and in the Marines from 1978-88, called the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan a “travesty,” and compared it to the exit from Vietnam in the ’70s.
“It’s just Vietnam ... all over again,” he said.
The group was met with honks, waves and thumbs-up from passing vehicles below and on the Delk Road overpass. A handful of others — presumably prompted by the many Trump signs and flags, as well as those labeling President Joe Biden a murderer — shouted about former President Donald Trump at the crowd from their cars and made obscene hand gestures out their windows as they passed.
Others who spoke with the MDJ at the Republican Party gathering largely blamed Biden for the loss of life, saying in some cases that he should be impeached or that he wasn’t the true president in the first place, a claim that harkens to former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud. Lawsuits that claim the 2020 election was stolen have time and again been thrown out of federal courts as baseless.
As she held a sign with the pictures of those killed in the Kabul attack, Tess Redding said she felt only anger when she heard about the bombing.
“We have to remove Biden,” she said.
Nearby, a Marietta resident who said he was a Marine but declined to provide his name, waved a Marine Corps flag along Delk Road. He said he was there to support the families of those killed and his fellow Marines.
“Politics aside,” the man said, the deaths in Afghanistan are “devastating on a national level.”
Latest from Afghanistan
Biden addressed the country following the Thursday airport attack vowing retaliation and later warned that more attacks were likely.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were also scheduled to meet on Sunday with the families of the American service members killed at the airport.
The U.S. carried out a drone strike Sunday that officials said eliminated an “imminent ISIS-K threat” to the airport in Kabul, according to national media reports. The strike destroyed a vehicle in Kabul, carrying “a substantial amount of explosive material,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Navy Capt. Bill Urban wrote in a statement to CNBC.
The Pentagon also confirmed an earlier strike in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, east of Kabul, which killed two ISIS-K members, “who were known to be responsible for planning and facilitation activities within the organization.”
The State Department on Sunday said there were about 250 Americans left in Afghanistan.
