KENNESAW — Family and friends came together to honor Myrtle “Myrt” Payne, a retired Navy chief petty officer, on the occasion of her 95th birthday Monday.
About 25 residents of Ross Memorial Health Care Center attended the celebration, where Payne, a Cobb County resident of more than 50 years, was presented with a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nonprofit that crafts and gifts patriotic quilts to veterans.
Representatives from Quilts of Valor draped the red, white and blue quilt over Payne while attendees shouted things like “beautiful” and “you deserve it, Myrt.”
Payne first took an interest in the military as a member of the honor guard at Girls’ High School in Atlanta, which she graduated from in 1947. She joined the Navy soon after and spent 40 years in the service in medical roles.
Her naval career took her to Hawaii, San Francisco and Charleston, among other places. She spent much of it working in units that supported the Marines.
After being honorably discharged, Payne worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, now Emory St. Joseph’s. Payne spent 30 years in charge of the blood bank there.
Across decades, Payne worked in delivery rooms, emergency rooms and other units, both in Atlanta and across the country.
“I enjoyed it, it was good,” Payne said of the Navy. “I got to do a lot of things and see a lot of things that I never would have.”
Quilts of Valor was founded in 2003 to provide comfort to veterans and has since awarded more than 260,000 quilts. Veterans can be nominated to receive a quilt at qovf.org.
Also at the party, friend Paula Reeves Kirchhofer sang a Patsy Cline tribute, performing classics such as “Crazy,” “She’s Got You” and “Walkin’ After Midnight.”
“All I did was call this lady (Kirchhofer) and say, ‘What can I pay you to come do your show?’ And she said, “If it's for Myrt Payne, I am glad to do it with honor,’” said Patti Atcheson, Payne’s wife.
Other highlights included a singing of “Happy Birthday,” and another friend, Kasey Litt, bringing her dog Bubba to visit with Payne, a dog-lover.
“That was so good,” Payne told the MDJ after the party. “I just couldn't believe all the things that they had lined up, and it's sweet of them. … I’m just so full of emotion.”
Payne was an avid bowler in her day.
“In the basement, it is wall-to-wall trophies,” Atcheson said. “The men wanted her on their team, she was so good.”
Another passion is woodworking. One friend recalled that Payne built her own deck at home.
“She loves to make things,” Atcheson said. “She put new handicap toilets in her home when she was 75 years old — by herself.”
Atcheson and Payne have been together for 20 years. They met shortly after Payne’s former partner of nearly 50 years died. Living alone, Payne wanted to get a security system for her home. Atcheson was sent there to sell the system.
“And the joke is that I came and never left,” Atcheson said. “We ended up becoming good friends, I took her to the zoo … And then the relationship followed.”
In the last two years, Payne has had her share of health struggles, but credits Atcheson for guiding her through them.
“My right hand all the way through,” Payne said of her wife. “And I can’t thank her enough for what she’s done for me, continues to do for me, even though I’m not where I can do anything right now.”
Payne’s mind is still sharp, though. And she'll keep fighting, Atcheson said, because it’s who she is.
“I just don't think they make them like her anymore. ... she's done it all. And will do it all and, you know, she just doesn't give up.”
