Cobb County is expected to gain new locations for two popular fast-casual food chains, one a Marietta-based pasta, wrap and salad restaurant and the other a popular regional burger joint.
Smyrna to get third Twisted Kitchen in metro Atlanta
Smyrna is expected to get a Twisted Kitchen location in the fall, according to a news release from the fast-casual chain.
The Marietta-born lunch and dinner restaurant, serving create-your-own pasta, wraps and salads, is expected to open its doors next month at 4340 East-West Connector, Suite 200, in Olde Ivy Village. The restaurant will open in the former home of an Uncle Maddio’s Pizza.
The Smyrna location will be the third in metro Atlanta. There are Twisted Kitchen locations in Marietta and Midtown Atlanta.
“We’re excited to introduce our new neighbors in Smyrna to Twisted Kitchen,” owner Shane Cawthorn said in the release. “And we believe that, like our loyal Marietta and Midtown Atlanta guests, they’ll come to love our fun, inviting atmosphere and fresh, delicious food with a ‘twist!’”
At Twisted Kitchen, guests choose a pasta, salad or wrap and choose from meats, cheeses, vegetables and homemade sauces. The restaurant also offers a menu of wraps, salads and pasta dishes, including a chicken Caesar wrap, ranch pasta salad and bacon cheeseburger pasta.
“We like to say we deliver great food fast that isn’t fast food,” Cawthorn said.
The Smyrna Twisted Kitchen will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Twisted Kitchen was founded in Marietta in 2009 and opened its second location in Midtown Atlanta in 2015.
Whataburger coming to Kennesaw
Following a report that a Whataburger location is expected to come to 705 Townpark Lane, on the former site of a now-closed O'Charley's restaurant near Kennesaw State University, the MDJ asked the company to confirm whether a location would be coming to Kennesaw.
Though the Texas-based burger chain would not confirm a specific location or other details related to the incoming Kennesaw location, the company did confirm Kennesaw would be getting a Whataburger.
“It’s true. Whataburger will be bringing our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Kennesaw!" reads an emailed statement. "We hope our fans here are as excited as we are. We’ll have more information to share soon.”
