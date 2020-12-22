State Court Judge Toby Prodgers spent his childhood on the move. As the son of a “career military officer,” his family lived all over the United States and the world, from Virginia and Ohio to Europe and Japan. Prodgers graduated from high school in California, went to college at Duke, and served in Vietnam.
In other words, he’s been all over.
So for Prodgers, one of the great joys of his tenure in Cobb County has been the stability of its close-knit family of legal practitioners.
“This legal community here in Cobb County has been an excellent legal community ever since I showed up in the mid 70s,” Prodgers told the MDJ. “These people here are superb. They have a great work ethic, very professional, and it's always been that way.”
Prodgers came to the State Court by a long and winding road. After graduating from Duke, he spent 1969 and 1970 as an infantryman in Vietnam. There, he was decorated with the Bronze Star and Combat Infantryman’s Badge. He then came to Georgia to be closer to his parents, who had just moved to metro Atlanta.
Following his completion of law school, paid for by the GI Bill, Prodgers worked as a staff attorney for Georgia Supreme Court Justice Hiram Undercofler. He then spent over 20 years practicing civil law with a Marietta private practice.
It wasn’t until 1995 that Prodgers was called up again, this time as a public servant, when Gov. Zell Miller appointed him to the State Court. Prodgers said he appreciated the stability that came with being a judge, as opposed to the constant hustle and bustle of an attorney.
“My Camry was really happy when I became a judge, because it's in the same parking space every day,” Prodgers said. “It watches all these other cars go dashing back and forth, and then early in the evening, it gets up and it goes home.”
But more importantly, Prodgers appreciated the important role that judges play in settling disputes and bringing about peace in Cobb Countians’ daily lives.
"One really good thing about being a judge is that you can become involved in the resolution of difficult situations for people,” he said. “People are undergoing great stress while they're involved in cases that are pending here. And there's a feeling of satisfaction when those cases are resolved.”
Prodgers also spoke about some of the people that were influential on him as a younger man, and who helped make practicing law in Cobb so special. Among those were Fred Bentley Sr., the attorney and state legislator who passed away in 2019, and the late Superior Court Judge Conley Ingram.
"Those were mentors, those were people who made a lot of difference in my outlook and my opportunities,” Prodgers said. He later added, “It's my experience that this legal community is the best anywhere.”
With Prodgers’ departure, the State Court will lose a wealth of knowledge and wisdom, but he had a few words of advice for the incoming class of judges.
“I would say to them something that Chief Justice Harris Hines would tell new judges. … His advice to new judges was to treat people that come before you with courtesy, dignity and respect,” Prodgers said.
Superior Court Judge Stephen Schuster, who is also retiring this year, had only the highest praise for Judge Prodgers.
"He is by far — he's what we should hold ourselves out to be," Schuster said. "We have brilliant judges. We have some judges with incredible common sense. Toby is by far the most brilliant judge."
Before he leaves office, Prodgers will have one more accomplishment to count. This year, he was honored with the Thomas O. Marshall Professionalism Award from the State Bar of Georgia. The award is granted to one attorney and one judge each year “who have demonstrated the highest professional conduct and paramount reputation for professionalism.”
Asked why he chose to retire this year, Prodgers’ answer was simple.
“This will have been 25 years. I’m 74 years old, and it’s time. It’s just time,” the judge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.