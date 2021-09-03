Georgia passed 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The state has averaged 76.1 deaths per day over the past week. The first three days of September have seen more than 100 deaths per day. The highest average daily death toll was in mid-January, when the state averaged about 115 deaths per day.
“It is tragic but not surprising that we have surpassed this grim milestone of 20,000 COVID deaths in our state,” Kathleen Toomey, the state public health commissioner, said in a press release. “Ninety-seven percent of COVID deaths since we’ve had vaccine are in unvaccinated individuals. These deaths are preventable.”
The Georgia DPH again pleaded with residents to get vaccinated Friday — just 42.1% of the state is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number that lags behind the national average of 52.9% fully vaccinated.
The Cobb County School District released its weekly COVID-19 data Friday, showing 947 new cases among students and staff over the past week, slightly less than the week before when 1,033 new cases were reported. The total number of cases for the district is now 3,744. This is the third week in a row where new cases have been between 900 and 1,100.
The highest number of active cases among elementary schools is at Sope Creek, where there are 19 active cases. Of the district's 67 elementary schools, there are 16 with 10 or more cases.
Among middle schools, Lindley (25 active cases) and McCleskey (22 active cases) have the most cases right now. Four of the 16 high schools have more than 20 active cases — Allatoona (27), McEachern (27), Sprayberry (26) and Walton (21).
As of press time, Marietta City Schools had not published its Friday COVID-19 case report.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/03/21
|Change
|Cases
|74,334
|+529
|Hospitalizations
|3,808
|+9
|Deaths
|1,098
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/03/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,112,841
|+9,085
|Hospitalizations
|74,245
|+468
|Deaths
|20,041
|+105
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 737 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 92% of them unvaccinated. The system had 162 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units, 94% of them unvaccinated, and 123 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 95% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For a full Cobb County Schools report, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification.
For a full Marietta City Schools report, visit https://www.marietta-city.org/casereports.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
