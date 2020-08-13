While 313 provisional and overseas ballots hang in the balance, it appears Fitz Johnson, Monique Sheffield and Kyle Rinaudo have advanced to the general election in November.
Their opponents have a glimmer of hope — though even “glimmer” may be too strong a word — to overtake the presumptive winners in Tuesday's runoff, who currently lead by fewer than 313 votes.
The elections department issued 839 ballots for overseas voters or military personnel living abroad, but only 61 have been returned, according to elections department head Janine Eveler.
"We may still receive a few more of the 778 still outstanding," she wrote in an email Thursday, "and then everything received by 5pm tomorrow will be uploaded."
The department issued 641 such ballots in the June 9 primary; only 150 were ultimately returned. Uniformed military and citizens whose overseas status is temporary can vote in any race, Eveler said, but those living permanently overseas can only vote in federal races.
Another 252 voters cast a provisional ballot. They have until 5 p.m. Friday to cure their ballots, Eveler said, although some ballots merely require staff verification of voters’ eligibility.
Eveler could not say Thursday from which districts in Cobb the provisional ballots came, which means each of the three trailing candidates can hope that the vast majority came from voters in their area and that they won the vast majority of those votes.
In the race for the Board of Commissioners District 2 seat, which represents east Cobb, Fitz Johnson leads with 4,913 votes to Andy Smith’s 4,823.
If each of the 313 ballots that have yet to be counted came from District 2 voters, and each of those voters asked for a Republican ballot, Smith will have to have received 202, or more than 64% of their votes, to win.
Johnson will likely face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November.
In the race for the Board of Commissioners District 4 seat, which represents south Cobb, Monique Sheffield leads with 5,113 votes to Shelia Edwards’ 4,899.
If each of the 313 ballots that have yet to be counted came from District 4 voters, and each of those voters asked for a Democrat ballot, Edwards will have to have received 264, or more than 84% of their votes, to win.
"We did it," Sheffield said in a video posted to Facebook Thursday. "Although the official election results will not be available until Aug. 20, I present myself to you as the nominee for the Cobb County commissioner District 4 seat."
No Republican qualified to run for this seat, making Sheffield the presumed candidate-elect.
In the race for the state House District 35, which represents a stretch of northwest Cobb that includes Kennesaw and Acworth, Kyle Rinaudo leads with 1,297 votes to Lisa Campbell’s 1,110.
If each of the 313 ballots that have yet to be counted came from the 13 precincts in District 35, and each of those voters asked for a Democrat ballot, Campbell will have to have received 251, or more than 80% of their votes, to win.
Rinaudo will likely face state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in November.
The likelihood of these scenarios in which the trailing candidate ultimately wins is minute, but not, of course, impossible.
Most of the candidates have acknowledged as much.
“While it looks like we came up short, I have loved this process and enjoyed meeting so many great people who I can now call friends,” Smith wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page Thursday morning. “It was time well spent.”
On Wednesday, Rinaudo said Campbell, his opponent, had contacted him.
“Lisa and I spoke earlier this morning and reiterated what we all already knew—We’re united and all in to #Flipthe35th in 2020,” he wrote on Facebook. “Thank you Lisa!”
Edwards, on the other hand, has not conceded the race. On Wednesday evening, she released a statement that read, in part, “the election process is not over until every vote is counted.”
In order to request a recount, the losing candidate must be within one-half of 1% of the winning candidate. No race is currently within that margin.
