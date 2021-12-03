For a moment this summer, it seemed as though the coronavirus was on the ropes. Vaccines were available to any adult who wanted one and infections had fallen to lows not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
Then the delta variant came along. It could jump more easily from one person to another, and tore through the country’s unvaccinated population, sending infection rates skyrocketing and clouding economic forecasts.
On Thanksgiving Day, it was announced another variant had been found in South Africa, one with the potential to better evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity. As with past variants, it was named after a letter in the Greek alphabet: omicron. (Greek letters nu and xi, which come right after delta, were skipped; the former would be confusing and the latter is a common last name, public health officials explained.) Several cases have already been found in the U.S.
Dr. Danny Branstetter, an infectious disease specialist at the Marietta-based Wellstar Health System, spoke to the MDJ Friday about the omicron variant, recently-approved booster shots and more. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
MDJ: Will we have to learn the entire Greek alphabet?
Dr. Danny Branstetter: Yes, and we’ll probably be doing alpha alpha, alpha beta, alpha gamma combinations. But someday, right? I mean, I think it’ll just be one of those things that becomes background noise to most (people), hopefully. Just one of those things that someone like myself would have to keep track of.
Q: How does the omicron variant compare to the delta variant?
A: The biggest thing about omicron today is, there’s a lot we don’t know. The biggest concern that is raising all these flags is the number of mutations that this particular variant has in the spike protein, and that’s the protein that’s so important for (the coronavirus) to attach and enter cells to cause an infection. And because of these mutations, that’s increased concern that it could add to its ability to be transmitted, as well as cause disease, even (in) those who have previously gotten COVID ... or people who are fully vaccinated.
Q: How long will it take scientists to learn whether it does in fact spread more easily, evade natural or vaccine-induced immunity or cause more severe illness?
A: I really think we’re going to have more supportive data to give us the ability to predict that and make a decision within the next 14 days. So I think sometime in mid-December, we should know a lot more.
Q: There’s some data that’s already out there. It’s obviously not conclusive. Is it possible that this variant won’t end up being one that we should worry about?
A: Yeah, absolutely. It may be one that was initially of concern and turned out to not be that big of a deal for our communities.
Q: The federal government recently gave most people who had already been vaccinated permission to get a booster shot. Should people be signing up right now for their boosters, or is it worth waiting to see whether Pfizer or Moderna tweak their vaccine formula to specifically address this variant?
A: Great question. So I’ll tackle it in a couple of ways. First, should people get their COVID booster shot? Currently, if you’re 18 years older, and at least six months out of your primary series (Ed. note: that’s two shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and one shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), then yes, you should get your booster. So that that’s No. 1.
With concern about the omicron variant and how that impacts that recommendation … even if (there is) reduced efficacy — and it won’t be completely ineffective — but even if there’s a reduced efficacy to the vaccines that are currently available, boosting the immune system to allow it to fight as much as possible will only be a benefit. It won’t hurt us to protect us against even omicron.
Now, the vaccine does a few things that are pretty cool, in my mind. ... When we make an immune response to a vaccine, we really have multiple layers of immune response. And I’ll liken it to the professional athlete versus the amateur athlete versus the kids playing in the backyard. So when we make an antibody response, and we have the professional athlete antibody, that antibody is very skilled at identifying the spike protein that it’s made to identify and neutralizing it and defeating. The amateur athlete (is) really good at finding COVID and really good at fighting the battle, but takes a little bit of time, a little bit of practice to kind of get some more mastery around it. But (it) has that adaptability to battle COVID-19. So strains like omicron, which may not be exactly what the vaccine was targeted at, we still have that amateur kind of level that helps … protect us and respond very nicely to it. And then finally, the backyard players — so those are the ones that, you know, they’ve hit some volleyballs around, they’ve thrown some baseballs or footballs around. They’re familiar with kind of the general rules and can be called up and can, with a little time, protect us.
And then finally, the vaccines elicit what we call a T cell response … We have two types of white blood cells: B cells and T cells. B cells make antibodies, and that’s what we most likely think about when we think about vaccines. T cells actually target the virus itself. The cell of the virus itself, not just the spike protein … and destroy it. And so the T cell response that’s made by the vaccines are more dynamic and can recognize a lot more variety of the different types of spike protein that’s presented to it. So that T cell response will still help us as well.
So those layers of protection is a reason to get vaccinated even if omicron is not as efficacious. If, say, it goes from 95% in the initial strains all the way down to somewhere in the 70% range — a big, big leap down — it’s still really effective, better than most vaccines we have, at 70%. So these are reasons to get vaccinated, and the booster will only help our immune system respond … even if it is a slight mismatch.
Q: To put that in context, have we figured out to what degree delta may have reduced vaccine effectiveness? I know it was 95% with that first strain of the coronavirus.
A: It was in the upper 80s, like 88%, 89% (with delta). And the boosting actually brought that back up to the low 90s, like 93%, 94%.
Q: A number of companies have finished studying antiviral pills that work against COVID. I’m wondering whether you think these in any way change the calculus in our fight against the coronavirus?
A: It helps a lot. It adds another tool to our toolbox but it is not the … ultimate panacea, where it’s the be-all-end-all that is going to work for everyone, every time. So it still should be thought of as (something) used in conjunction with other modalities, such as monoclonal antibody therapy, such as vaccines and, when we get breakthrough cases, for those who (have a) risk for severe complications. These are new medications and certainly every medicine comes with its issues. So this is not a 100% game-changer. So it’s an add-to, (I’m) very excited about it. But it is not the broad-sweeping, next thing that’s going to really take the place of vaccination or any other tools we have currently.
Q: Could you go into a little more detail? It sounds a lot like monoclonal antibodies.
A: They work only within the first few days of illness and it’s going to primarily target those at high risk of … severe complication (from COVID). So it is not for the person who felt bad for 10 days and then really started feeling even worse — it’s too late to take it then. … It’s not something that you go get from your pharmacist and take just as a preventative measure.
Q: Do you see public health officials recommending that politicians implement stricter measures used in the early stages of the pandemic, like mask mandates, shutdowns of some sort?
A: I don’t think we’ll see anything (like) those extreme measures again for for COVID-19. Fifty-one percent of Georgians are vaccinated now, fully vaccinated. That’s a big, big difference than we were two years ago … And the other thing is, we did not have monoclonal antibodies and we did not have the potential new pills which I anticipate in the coming weeks we will have available to use in a limited supply. And then finally, we did not have the robust testing mechanisms we have available now — at-home kits, next-day results, those kinds of things — early on in the pandemic to understand who has it, (who should) stay at home and quarantine, who’s been exposed. So we’re in a much different situation than we were two years ago when all those very extreme measures took place.
Q: Was there anything else either on omicron or the pandemic at large that you wanted to say or that I should have asked you about?
A: Reminding people preparing for holidays and gatherings to use all our tools available. That would be: be fully vaccinated if possible. December 11 is the last day to gather for Christmas to be fully vaccinated. The second thing is … if you’re going to plan to gather or travel, getting screened within 24 hours of doing that. If you’re negative, it’s safer to gather, and then certainly if you’ve been exposed or develop symptoms shortly after gathering, get tested and have those you gather with get tested as well, because there are these available therapies that are most effective early on in the course of illness that can help keep people as healthy as possible through the holidays.
