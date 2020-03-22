Cobb County is second in the state for the highest number of confirmed positive cases of the new coronavirus, according to the state Department of Public Health.
As of noon Sunday, Cobb has 61 cases, up from 50 Saturday, and there are 600 cases reported statewide. Fulton County has 108 reported cases.
The state has a total of 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Saturday evening, Georgia had 555 reported confirmed cases.
The number of deaths in the state due to the virus has risen to 23.
There have been 4,020 reported tests in the state, about 15% of which had positive results. Of the Georgia tests, 77% were analyzed in a commercial lab, with the remaining at the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.
The United States had a total of 15,219 confirmed cases and 201 deaths as of noon Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its website is not updated on the weekends.
The number of confirmed cases is almost split evenly by gender. Only 1% has been 17 years old or younger. People between the ages of 18 and 59 comprise 42% of confirmed cases, while those over 60 make up another 32%. A quarter of cases were in people whose age was not specified.
COVID-19 Georgia cases by county:
Fulton: 108
Cobb: 61
Bartow: 57
Dougherty: 48
DeKalb: 45
Gwinnett: 27
Cherokee: 18
Lee: 16
Carroll: 14
Clayton: 13
Richmond: 10
Clarke: 9
Fayette: 9
Floyd: 9
Hall: 9
Coweta: 8
Lowndes: 8
Henry: 7
Chatham: 4
Douglas: 4
Forsyth: 4
Gordon: 4
Newton: 4
Paulding: 4
Polk: 4
Troup: 4
Columbia: 3
Glynn: 3
Lamar: 3
Peach: 3
Baldwin: 2
Early: 2
Effingham: 2
Laurens: 2
Muscogee: 2
Pickens: 2
Rockdale: 2
Spalding: 2
Sumter: 2
Terrell: 2
Tift: 2
Whitfield: 2
Worth: 2
Barrow: 1
Bibb: 1
Butts: 1
Charlton: 1
Chattooga: 1
Dawson: 1
Heard: 1
Houston: 1
Lincoln: 1
Lumpkin: 1
Miller: 1
Monroe: 1
Oconee: 1
Randolph: 1
Turner: 1
Twiggs: 1
Unknown: 38
COVID-19 deaths in the United States (201)
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia (23)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (600)
COVID-19 cases in United States (15,219)
A question for anybody to answer. When people who have tested positive reach the 14 day limit on quarantine and they have no symptoms, are they re-tested? Are they then removed from the active # list? In other words, next Friday if 5 people reach the end of their quarantine and there are 5 new cases then the net change would be zero? I trust the people reaching recovery will have to be removed from the active list or else the curve will not level off and start going down. Thanks for an answer!!
