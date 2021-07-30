On July 6, Cobb Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright said his body needed “one more month” to evaluate one of the most contentious zoning cases of 2021.
That month is now almost up, with the Planning Commission set to once again consider North Point Ministries’ proposed megachurch and subdivision in east Cobb when it meets Tuesday.
The controversial development would sit on over 33 acres of prime real estate at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford Roads (known to some as the JOSH area). Attorney Kevin Moore, who is representing North Point, told the MDJ this week he’s hoping the Planning Commission will render a decision next week.
In addition to the 125,000-square-foot church on Shallowford Road, a third-party developer, Ashwood Development, would build 58 single-family homes and 71 townhomes there. Along Johnson Ferry, several thousand square feet are set aside for retail space.
North Point’s flashpoint status is rivaled perhaps only by the recently approved Sprayberry Crossing development, also in east Cobb. Its last hearing brought out dozens of supporters and detractors, with the latter group jeering as the meeting kicked off.
Opponents have charged the development would bring excessive density to the area, burden the corridor with traffic, and create stormwater runoff issues for nearby neighborhoods. Of particular concern last month were the variances and setbacks requested by the developer.
Critics also charge the project's design contravenes the intent of the JOSH Master Plan, approved in September 2020.
“What this development does is urbanize east Cobb. That is not what we want,” Ruth Michels, one of the most vocal opponents of the plan, said in July. “This development is nowhere near what the JOSH plan contemplates.”
“This is out out of character for this community and belongs in an urban setting,” added Jill Flamm, vice-chair of the East Cobb Civic Association, referring to the lot sizes and yards for the homes.
While the recommendations of the master plan do encourage keeping “the detached single family character of the area,” it also directs planners to use medium-density, “transitional” zoning categories along the major arteries, with a density of between 2.5 and 5 units per acre. North Point’s latest site plan says the latest density is 5.82 units per acre.
Waybright requested in July that North Point consider revising the requested zoning categories by using separate designations for the single-family and townhome portions of the residential development. Instead of a one-size-fits-all category, splitting up the categories would allow the county to better evaluate the merits of each piece.
“It seems maybe they'll be … closer to comparing apples to apples,” Waybright told the MDJ Friday. “It still might be like trying to compare Granny Smith to Macintosh. They're still pretty different apples, but at least you're in the apple category.”
Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who represents the area, has said she’s withholding any definitive judgement until the case comes before the Board of Commissioners, which could happen August 17 if it’s advanced by the Planning Commission Tuesday. At her quarterly town hall two weeks ago, she said she was encouraged by the successive improvements in the design and the amount of community engagement the development had prompted.
“I’m just very, very pleased with what I'm seeing, and the different negotiations that are taking place,” she said.
One attendee charged the development would be “catastrophic to the area.”
“It depends,” Richardson said with a shrug. “And that’s what the analysis is for.”
On the whole, Waybright said, he believes the successive zoning hearings have worked as intended, by allowing the Planning Commission to hone in on the small details of the design, particularly focusing on the residential component.
“It's time that everyone's just going to have to put up their their best and final, and see how close it comes,” he said.
Asked about the chance of the North Point case being advanced without a recommendation from the Planning Commission, as happened with Sprayberry Crossing, Waybright said there was “none.” That, he explained, was a very particular circumstance driven largely by only three members being present for the vote.
As Waybright put it, “It’ll go up, or it’ll go down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.