Last week’s clear blue skies provided the perfect atmosphere for members of the 700th Airlift Squadron to zero in on the drop zone at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.
94th Airlift Wing personnel flying the Lockheed C-130H Hercules aircraft gave their brethren from the 700th the lift they needed to keep the airmen and soldiers current in training requirements for combat airdrop operations.
The 700th Airlift Squadron is part of the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins, which flies the C-130s for global airlift operations.
It was first activated in April of 1943 as the 700th Bombardment Squadron during World War II. After the war, the squadron was deactivated.
The squadron was reactivated in the reserves in 1947 and was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis and for the Pueblo Crisis. The squadron has served as a reserve airlift unit since 1957.
Dobbins ARB is the largest multi-service reserve training base in the world and supports more than 5,000 guardsmen and reservists from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marines.
