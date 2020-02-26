Ready for an adventure this weekend? Take a trip to the Travel & Adventure Show on Saturday and Sunday at the Cobb Galleria Centre. GO!
Discover vacation ideas from the top travel providers to destinations around the globe.
“The Travel & Adventure Show provides an opportunity to discover the world, all under one roof. The top travel brands from around the globe bring in thousands of destination experts to help attendees find, plan and book their next trip, at a price they won’t find anywhere else,” said Jonathan Golicz, vice president of the show.
Meet one-on-one with thousands of travel experts who are on hand to help you find, personalize and book your next trip.
“From international and domestic tourism boards, to top tour operators and cruise lines, there are endless vacation options available right on the show floor,” Golicz said.
Receive expert advice at educational seminars. “What’s more, travel celebrities and experts provide exclusive travel content on three stages for free, with the purchase of a ticket. At the Travel Theater, you’ll meet your favorite travel celebrities: Samantha Brown, Josh Gates and Peter Greenberg are all on-hand to meet you and give you the tips you need to maximize your next travel experience,” Golicz said.
“On the Savvy Traveler Theater, you’ll get expert tricks with content ranging from packing in a carry on for two weeks and travel photography, to the latest in travel technology and how to book reward points,” Golicz added.
Golicz also said that the Destination Theater will feature destination specific advice from the locals who are on-hand to give you insider information on where to go, what to do and how to get there.
“Plus, don’t miss over $25,000 in travel savings with show-only deals & specials, as well as cultural performances all day long on the Global Beats Stage,” Golicz said.
The Cobb Galleria Centre is at 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area. For tickets and more information, visit TravelShows.com.
