Marietta-based photographer Adrian Jenkins was traveling through Scotland in March when he decided it was time to come home. The novel coronavirus was spreading at a rapid clip, and there were talks of nationwide shutdowns.
Jenkins is the owner and sole employee of Adrian Jenkins Photography. Much of his work is dedicated to depicting the Scottish countryside.
“Because I have such a niche market, people like to see it in the flesh, so to speak,” he said of his work. He travels to the country three times per year, and spends his summers traveling up and down the east coast of the United States, stopping at photography and Scottish heritage events, selling his art.
“Slowly, one by one, my 22 events that I had scheduled and been invited to this year started to defer their date to a later date and then eventually everything started to cancel,” he said. “Effectively, the way I do business is no longer valid. … It just ceased.”
Adrian Jenkins Photography is among 2,000 small businesses that have asked the county for help. It is among an even smaller cohort of 409 businesses to have received that help.
In May, the county’s governing board approved $50 million in federal coronavirus relief for businesses in Cobb with 100 employees or fewer. Businesses that qualify, in turn, would have to spend at least 60% of the money on rehiring or retaining their employees. (The Board of Commissioners has since set aside $2 million of that money for county nonprofits.)
To date, the county has distributed about $7.5 million of that money, with the vast majority of businesses receiving $20,000 or less. Just over $40 million remains.
Businesses that spoke to the Marietta Daily Journal said the grant has been a much-needed lifeline.
Vincent Bubolo, of Acworth’s BE Biologics, said it would “help tremendously” after a drop in orders earlier this year forced him to lay off employees.
And Aaron Rathbone, of Dirt Cheep, a music supply store in Smyrna, said it was a boon to the company in uncertain times.
“We truly have no idea what this fall flu season is going to bring,” he said, “and specifically in our business, we don’t know if we’re going to do the kind of business that we’re used to doing or not. We could have a whole bunch of stock sitting on our shelves that typically we would sell through that there’s no demand for.”
THE GRANT
SelectCobb, the economic development arm of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, was tapped by the county to administer the aid to the tune of $500,000.
Dana Johnson, head of SelectCobb, shared some statistics with the Board of Commissioners during the July 21 meeting at which they approved the 409 businesses.
Of the 409, 400 have 10 employees or fewer.
“The effort to target small businesses and the smallest of businesses, it worked, and I think the numbers are showing that,” Johnson said.
Eighty businesses that received the aid are in District 1, which covers west Cobb; 122 are in District 2, which covers east Cobb; 115 are in District 3, which covers parts of Marietta and north Cobb; and 92 are in District 4, which covers south Cobb.
Eleven are in Acworth, eight in Austell, 15 in Kennesaw, 76 in Marietta, 16 in Powder Springs and 57 in Smyrna.
South Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid was heartened by the demographic breakdown of businesses that received aid: 56% are minority-owned, 53% are women-owned, and 8% are veteran-owned.
SelectCobb launched a “massive” marketing campaign after the program was approved in May, Johnson said. It teamed up with Cobb and the governments of its six cities to send an email to “every single company with a business license” in the county. It produced a series of webinars and videos. It asked several business associations, such as the Coalition of Black Chambers and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, to help notify its members.
All that and still Steve Ewing, the owner of the Wade Ford car dealership in Smyrna, would meet other businesspeople who would tell him they hadn’t heard Cobb County was giving money to its businesses to help them weather the pandemic.
A committee led by Ewing chose the 409 businesses from the 2,000-plus applicants, most of which were immediately disqualified because they had already received federal assistance from the Small Business Administration or Paycheck Protection Program.
In total, those 409 businesses received $7.5 million — a far cry from the $50 million county commissioners had allocated for the program.
Moments after the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved Ewing’s list of qualified businesses July 21, they voted to amend the program. Their amendments will allow businesses that had already received federal aid to access even more through the county’s program. They also amended the program to allow businesses to count independent contractors as employees, potentially making them eligible for larger grant amounts.
SelectCobb reopened its application portal July 27. It will close Aug. 21.
East Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott, who drafted the program and sat as a nonvoting member on Ewing’s committee, said the rubber is about to hit the road.
“When you get the companies that have received PPP, there’s probably going to be a bigger request than there’s money left,” he said in July.
ADJUSTING
It remains to be seen whether a renewed marketing push by SelectCobb can get the attention of small businesses that have been battered by the pandemic and have yet to receive any aid, whether from the county or the federal government.
Jenkins, the photographer, said he was able to weather the first few months of the pandemic thanks to his husband and unemployment benefits, which were supplemented by the federal government until the end of July.
“That was a lifeline,” he said. “That’s kept the wolf from the door.”
He happened upon one of SelectCobb’s webinars and applied for the program.
When he was told he had received $20,000 from the program, “I was absolutely bowled over,” he said. “It’s beyond gratitude. It’s like my gosh, that’s just an amazing thing that Cobb had done.”
Things are still hard. Events he would normally attend this time of year are still canceled. His business model is still “no longer valid,” at least as long as large gatherings are considered unsafe.
But the money allows him to think ahead. He is considering diversifying his business, expanding his online presence, which had always been limited.
Rathbone, of the music supply store DC, said he too had to adjust.
He is lucky to sell things that people want when they’re told to stay home for months at a time: musical instruments and audio and video equipment to make our new, all-virtual lives a little better, a little clearer.
But supply chain disruptions have made it hard to keep the store stocked. And, as people observe social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations, they have become less likely to patronize the local store in their own community than to order something online.
“What’s the flipside of that?” he said. “Well, we can strengthen the relationships, we can deepen the conversation, we can create connections with the people that do reach out to us, and that’s where we have the competitive advantage.”
DC has taken a hit, he continued, but it was never forced to lay off any of its seven employees, five of which are full-time.
The company created a new normal early in the pandemic: changing its hours, putting new sanitation procedures in place and empowering employees to take on responsibilities that hadn’t previously been under their purview.
“Knowing that we have a certain amount of dollars in this grant that goes towards creating stability for my employees and their families even though we don’t know what’s coming – that’s huge,” he said.
