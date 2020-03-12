The Walker School, a private pre-K to 12th grade school in Marietta, announced Thursday it is closing school Friday due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
There are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the Walker School community, and the closing is a proactive measure, school officials said in a statement.
Head of School Jack Hall said in a letter to parents, students and staff that all school-sponsored activities on and off campus are canceled until further notice.
"The CDC affirms that schools with identified cases of COVID-19 in their broader community (Cobb County or metro Atlanta), may temporarily dismiss school as a strategy to slow the further spread of COVID-19. We have made this decision based on our top priority to protect the health and safety of our students, families and employees and by our communal responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19," Hall wrote to the school community.
The Walker School is closed beginning Friday, and all buildings and facilities will be closed that day to students and parents. Faculty and staff will work professional days Friday and Monday. On Tuesday, the school will begin its “instructional continuity plan” for students to learn remotely.
Hall said the school will reassess the situation March 27.
