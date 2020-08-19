The Walker School is adding new leadership to its upper school ranks.
Devondra McMillan, who grew up in Cobb County and spent 16 years at Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, was named the new assistant head of upper school at The Walker School, the Marietta private school announced in a news release on Wednesday. McMillan taught Latin, served as a ninth grade dean and was the language department chair at Lawrenceville School. She hopes to focus on community at The Walker School.
“I would like us to be deliberate in our community forming and reflective in what it means to be part of this community,” McMillan said. “My hope, and goal, is that there is room for us to talk about ideas, disagree about ideas but to still love one another.”
McMillan, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Yale University, has earned several teaching awards, including two Fulbright grants from the Department of State. She said her role is to help students learn and grow into better people after mistakes.
“Sorry parents, but (teenagers’) job is to mess up,” she said. “That’s what they’re supposed to be doing for all of these years, so my job as a disciplinarian is to make sure that each of those mistakes becomes a really valuable learning experience.”
One of McMillan’s new colleagues at The Walker School, Assistant Head of School for Academics Michael Arjona, said she adds valuable experience to the staff.
“Devondra brings a student-centered approach, a wealth of experience and a clear enthusiasm for building connections with and between students," he said.
McMillan, who was in search of a chance to be a dean of students where she could foster community, said Walker appeared to be a good fit right away.
“The interview process at Walker made it really clear that it’s a tight-knit community and that it feels very much like a family,” she said. “That really sold it for me.”
