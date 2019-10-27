Dog lovers and their furry friends got in the Halloween spirit Sunday at Six Flags over Georgia as the park held its annual Spooky Walk-N-Wag Dog Walk and Costume Parade.
Nearly 200 dogs registered for the event, in which the pooches and their owners paraded through the park in costumes ranging from silly to seriously spooky.
The event was also a food drive for the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter, which each owner asked to bring a five pound bag of dog food to help feed the dogs there.
Fright Fest, Six Flags' yearly Halloween event continues through Nov. 2.
