American Legion Post 296 in Marietta is currently displaying “The Traveling Tuskeegee Airmen Exhibit” from noon to 6 p.m. at the post, located at 906 W. Atlanta Street in Marietta.
The exhibit will run through Sept. 9 and is open to the public.
For more information, contact Post 296 Auxiliary Commander Carla Thomas at carla.thomas@att.net or Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit Coordinator Post 296 Walter Robinson at wgrobson@bellsout.net.
