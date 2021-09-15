MARIETTA — A slow-moving train collided Wednesday evening with a truck trailer near the intersection of Marble Mill Road and Loudermilk Drive.
The truck was attempting to cross the tracks when its low-boy trailer caught on the rails. Unable to dislodge the trailer, the Marietta Police Department’s Officer Lindsey said, the driver disconnected the trailer and drove the cab of the truck away from the tracks to safety.
No one was injured by the collision. The train was moving at about 20 miles per hour. Lindsey said a box truck got stuck in the same spot a few weeks back, but without the accompanying collision.
As of 5 p.m., Loudermilk Drive was still closed to cars at the track crossing.
“The train always wins,” Lindsey quipped.
