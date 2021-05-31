The Cobb Planning Commission is expected to deliver a vote on the Sprayberry Crossing redevelopment project in east Cobb at its Tuesday zoning hearing, according to a representative of developer Atlantic Realty.
Attorney Kevin Moore told the MDJ Monday he believes “one way or the other,” the 17 acre, 234-unit mixed-use proposal is ready for final consideration by the Planning Commission.
“Our expectation is that the Planning Commission will make a recommendation,” Moore said. “At this point, there's not much else Atlantic Realty can do to in terms of concessions or compromise. And I think both the county, community, and Atlantic Realty are ready to move forward … the time is now if we're going to redevelop the site.”
Moore noted the latest version of the site plan has reduced the number of senior living units from 176 to 132 units, and has added additional green space. Apartments were nixed from the design last month after significant pushback from area residents.
Moore said other concerns raised by planning commissioners, such as problems with access points to the property, have been sufficiently addressed. It remains to be seen if Planning Commissioner Deborah Dance, who represents the area, and her colleagues will agree.
Planning commissioners are also expected to consider two large developments in south Cobb which would bring over 400 units to the area.
The first, proposed by Virginia-based Bonaventure Investments, would put 305 multifamily apartments on a wooded lot between Cityview Drive and I-20 near Six Flags Over Georgia. Each of the four buildings on the property would be between four and five stories tall, ranging from one to three bedrooms, with a projected monthly rent of between $1,350 and $1,925.
County zoning staff, however, has recommended denial of the project. A report from staff said the intensity of the property would conflict with the nearby land uses of commercial and single-family residential, and place an excessive burden on local infrastructure.
Meanwhile, on Smyrna Powder Springs Road near Birney Elementary School, KCG Development looks to construct 118 apartment units. KCG is based in Indianapolis, but has backed projects in Winder and west Atlanta, according to its website. KCG did not specify in documents submitted to Cobb County what the estimated rents might be for the project, but it would build a similar mix of one to three-bedroom units. As with the Cityview Drive project, zoning staff has already come out against the proposal.
The Cobb Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta.
(1) comment
Just what the area near Birney needs. More Apartments. Just say no!!!!
