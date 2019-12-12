It doesn’t matter whether the Allatoona Buccaneers or the Harrison Hoyas win Friday night’s championship game — Natasha Hill has hedged her bet.
Hill’s husband, Emmett Melvin Hill, is the defensive back coach for Allatoona. Her son, Emmett George Hill, is a linebacker for Harrison.
“I’m rooting for an Emmett, that’s my goal,” Natasha Hill said. “Either way, I win.”
The two teams play each other for the Class AAAAAA state title Friday night. Harrison will be playing for the state title for the first time since losing to Parkview in the 2000 final, while Allatoona will be looking for a second state title after winning its first in 2015.
The game is 8 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on GPB.
When Natasha and Emmett George Hill moved from Minnesota to Georgia six years ago, they chose their current neighborhood, in part, because they knew their children would eventually go to Harrison High.
And yet it was his older son — Emmett Melvin — who, in a way, got him the job at Allatoona.
Emmett George had coached college football in Minnesota, and his first job in Georgia was coaching at Osborne High School in south Cobb. While at Osborne, he started talking to Benji Moore, the father of his son’s baseball buddy and athletic director at Allatoona.
Emmett George wasn’t thinking too much about the irony of potentially coaching against his son one day.
“It wasn’t at the forefront of my mind because it was a couple of years before we would have to deal with it,” Emmett George said.
A couple of years have since passed. Aside from the occasional joke and light smack talk at home, it’s mostly everyone but the father-son duo that talks about their being on opposite sides of the same field.
“It was always one of those running jokes that we had on the staff,” Emmett George said.
“Between us it doesn’t really come up that much,” Emmett Melvin said. “We more talk about what you can do as an individual to better yourself as a football player.”
The chatter — in and outside the home — skyrockets when they play each other, Emmett Melvin said.
“Anyone that know about it is always talking about it,” he said, adding his teammates will joke, “Are you, like, giving them our plays?”
Despite the stakes, this week has been no different.
“Since it’s such a big rivalry, it hasn’t really altered how much they talk about it,” he continued. “The stakes are higher, of course, but they’re still asking are you going to spy, are you going to give them our plays or whatnot.”
Being a sophomore, Emmett Melvin doesn’t always take the field, and isn’t sure whether it’ll happen Friday. But he acknowledged that the lead-up to the big game has been nerve-wracking at times.
Emmett George knows several of the players at Harrison through his son, Natasha Hill said. “He’s happy for their individual success, he would just rather his team win. Every single time.”
The Hoyas won the last game between the two teams, coming back from a 17-7 halftime deficit in October to win 21 — 17.
“Right now he’s on a roll,” Emmett George said of his son. “Hopefully I can put a stop to that roll.”
