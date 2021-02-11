MARIETTA — Christopher Ewing, a Smyrna police officer killed after colliding with a drunk driver last year, was forever memorialized Thursday as his name was carved in stone in front of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
Undeterred by steady rain, Smyrna officers and sheriff's deputies joined members of Ewing’s family for the ceremony. Affordable Monuments, a Hiram-based company, sandblasted Ewing’s name into a granite slab, which recognizes those who “made the supreme sacrifice in service to the public.”
Smyrna Police Maj. Rick James spoke highly of the “solidarity and camaraderie” between law enforcement officers.
“We’re a family,” James said. “And we might add too, the Smyrna community has stepped up. The community itself rallied around the department and the officers.”
Ewing, a United States Air Force veteran, had been with the department for two years before his death in April 2020. He was killed when he collided with a drunk driver, Duluth resident Robert Lorenzo Cox, late at night. Cox was charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence, among other charges, and was released on a $100,000 bond last July.
Following his death, Ewing was honored in a funeral service held at Truist Park. He was 34 years old, and is survived by his wife and three children.
James said Ewing was a promising young officer, who was “always smiling.” James also praised the citizens of Smyrna for their support of the department during its period of mourning, saying gestures like allowing the department to use Truist Park were "very powerful."
“Very much so,” added Lt. Kenneth Owens, who served on Ewing’s shift at the time of his death. As Ewing’s name was revealed on the stone, where it joins 13 other Cobb County officers who died in the line of duty, Owens called his fellow officers to attention and saluted their fallen brother-in-arms.
Owens added that in May, he and several other officers will travel to Washington, D.C. for National Police Week. There, Ewing’s name will be added to a wall bearing the names of officers from around the country who died on duty.
“It’s an honor to be able to go up there, and be able to memorialize him,” Owens said. He also thanked the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and New York City-based non-profit which paid off Ewing’s mortgage in full after his death.
Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said while he did not know Ewing personally, “any time we have an officer that's killed in the line of duty, we owe them that respect for them and their family to honor them in some type of way.”
The sheriff’s office, Owens said, was proud to stand in solidarity with Smyrna Police.
“What that shows to me, and the whole community, is how tight knit a group of the law enforcement agencies within Cobb County, how tight we are. And how much we care and respect each other.”
“We're one team in one fight here in Cobb County.”
