Ready to connect to history? The 41st annual Southeastern Civil War and Antique Firearms Show is Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center. GO!
The show is sponsored by North Georgia Relic Hunters Association, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and recovery of historical artifacts by an ethical approach. The show helps support the club’s yearly donations to many of the community’s historical organizations.
The show will also feature 230 display tables showcasing dug relics, guns, swords, books, frameable prints, metal detectors, paper items, artillery items, outdated currency and more.
The show is interactive. Children and families can touch and feel many different types of artifacts used by soldiers during the time of the Civil War; talk to the vendors showing their wares as each one may tell a story of the history of their favorite artifact; and even ask about the meaning of “Bite the bullet.”
“The show gives an opportunity to kids to touch the history of their great-great-grandfathers and, in some cases, great-grandfathers,” said Rod Hall, member of the North Georgia Relic Hunters Association and Past President for two years.
This show is an excellent experience for any child learning about history. Start a collection of historical artifacts and develop a sense of its importance. Ask about family members’ involvement during wartime and the historians’ knowledge.
“It is unique in that museums do not necessarily allow you to touch but, here, children can touch and experience the day by storytellers like Harper Harris and Brad Quinlin,” Hall said.
The show also features a guest historian lecture series. The schedule on Saturday is as follows:
♦ 10 to 10:45 a.m.: Brad Quinlin “Marietta in the Civil War”
♦ 11 to 11:45 a.m.: Michael K. Shaffer “In Memory of Self and Comrades: Life in the 1st Virginia Cavalry”
♦ Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Harper Harris “The Great Locomotive Chase”
♦ 1 to 1:45 p.m.: Jeffrey Wright “Cleburne at Ringgold Gap”
♦ 2 to 2:45 p.m.: Michael K. Shaffer “In Memory of Self and Comrades: Life in the 1st Virginia Cavalry”
♦ 3 to 3:45 p.m.: Brad Quinlin “Marietta in the Civil War”
The Cobb County Civic Center is at 528 S Marietta Pkwy. SE, Marietta, 30060. The cost to attend is $6 for adults, while children under the age of 10 are free, as well as all military and first responders with proof of service. Visit ngrha.weebly.com for more information.
