More than 55,000 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s runoff election. Only a dozen remain, according to Cobb elections director Janine Eveler.
As such, the races have effectively been decided. Winners of the runoff are:
- Jason Marbutt, with 30,825 votes (55.8%) defeated challenger Gregory Shenton, who earned 24,404 votes (44.2%) in the runoff for the Cobb Superior Court seat held by retiring Judge Stephen Schuster
- Diana Simmons, with 28,278 votes (51.4%) defeated challenger Trina Griffiths, who earned 26,756 votes (48.6%) in the runoff for the Cobb State Court Post 6 seat
- Fitz Johnson, with 4,925 votes (50.4%) defeated challenger Andy Smith, who earned 4,839 votes (49.6%) in the Republican primary runoff for the Cobb Board of Commissioners District 2. Johnson will face Democrat Jerica Richardson in November
- Monique Sheffield, with 5,130 votes (51.1%) defeated challenger Shelia Edwards, who earned 4,916 votes (48.9%) in the Democratic primary runoff for the Cobb Board of Commissioners District 4. No Republican has qualified to run in the general election and, as such, Sheffield is the commissioner-elect.
- Kyle Rinaudo, with 1,302 votes (53.8%) defeated challenger Lisa Campbell, who earned 1,116 votes (46.2%) in the Democratic primary runoff for the state House District 35. Rinaudo will face incumbent Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, in November
- Connie Taylor, with 18,265 votes (62.7%) defeated challenger Nancy Syrop, who earned 10,831 votes (37.2%) in the Democratic primary runoff for Cobb Clerk of Superior Court. Taylor will face incumbent Rebecca Keaton in November
Vote totals are not official until they are certified the Cobb Board of Elections. The five-member board will decide whether to certify the results in a vote Thursday.
Eveler declined to compare turnout in the runoff to primary runoff elections in years past, saying the number of voters is highly dependent on which races advance to a runoff. Candidates for U.S. Senate, for example, are more likely to draw voters than candidates for the county Board of Commissioners.
But turnout was low enough that voters had little trouble casting their ballots in person, a relief for poll workers fearing a repeat of the June 9 primary, in which some people had to wait hours to vote.
The low-stress election gave poll workers an opportunity to become more familiar with the new voting machines, which made their debut in June, Eveler said. She attributed June’s long lines to, in part, the complicated new machines as well as social distancing and sanitation requirements imposed by the pandemic.
Another consequence of the pandemic was a flood of absentee ballots, the likes of which the department had never seen before, Eveler said in June.
More than 31,000 absentee ballots were cast in Tuesday’s runoff, a figure approaching that of high-turnout general election.
For example, a record 107,000 people cast an absentee ballot in the June 9 primary. The previous record was 44,000 in the 2008 general election.
The volume of absentee ballots meant some candidates in Tuesday’s runoff had to wait well past election night to declare victory or concede — an infrequent occurrence in pre-pandemic elections.
Unlike in June, however, the vast majority of absentee ballots were counted before midnight Tuesday, with only 600 outstanding as of Wednesday morning.
