The third time was the charm.
In 2006, county Commissioner Tim Lee encouraged a west Cobber to run for a position on the county’s governing board. But Keli Gambrill didn’t feel as though she knew enough to serve on the Board of Commissioners.
“A group of individuals” tried to recruit her in 2014, but personal issues precluded a run.
It wasn’t until 2017, when commissioners were talking about how to address a $30 million deficit, that Gambrill thought, “now’s the time to get in.”
“Nobody was really challenging it,” she said. “That was where I started going, ‘Wait a second.’”
On Jan 1, Gambrill wrapped up her first year of service on the Board of Commissioners, and spoke to the MDJ for a look back on her first year as an elected official.
After beating incumbent Bob Weatherford in the July 2018 Republican primary runoff with 57.9% of the vote, Gambrill began meeting with county department heads. There was no Democrat to challenge her in the general election, so she was afforded a long introduction to the work of a county commissioner.
She had an understanding of county government — especially zoning — after years as a member of People Looking After Neighborhoods, a west Cobb civic organization that aims to maintain the area’s safety and aesthetics in the face of redevelopment.
“Coming into office, I didn’t have any political clout. I was backed by the homeowners, I didn’t have the chamber behind (me) or anything like that,” she said. “I came in truly because of the homeowners.”
Among a commissioner's responsibilities is choosing people to serve on the county's myriad other boards and authorities. Once on the board, she appointed Fred Belion to the Planning Commission. They had met while serving on a committee tasked with helping then-county Chairman-elect Mike Boyce transition into his new role in 2016. At the time, Gambrill mused about running herself.
"I said, 'You got my number, just call me if I can help,'" Beloin recalls. "She'd committed herself ... to being a neighborhood advocate and having a good understanding of what residents and neighborhood groups in west Cobb thought about various zoning matters," he explained.
But learning to navigate the politics of local government has been taxing.
In September, Boyce delayed a vote on the person she chose to serve on the Development Authority of Cobb County, saying he needed more time to vet the person after realizing he was the board's swing vote.
Gambrill was frustrated. Under the implicit rule of district courtesy, commissioners deferred to their colleagues when it came to appointments. She said no other recommendations by commissioners to appoint members to the development authority had come under such scrutiny before.
“This is coming across as pure patronage and politics at its worst on this board,” Gambrill said at the time, adding that commissioners had had at least two weeks to look at the resume of her pick, J.C. Bradbury, a professor of economics at Kennesaw State University who had criticized the development authority for being too willing to offer incentives to developers.
Boyce ultimately voted in favor of Bradbury. North Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell voted against him, and east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott was not present but said after the vote that he was opposed to the nomination.
Beloin said her colleague's opposition was "shocking" and "bordered on disrespect."
“The politics hit hard,” Gambrill said. “Where I’ve found it the most challenging … is where I thought (the commissioners) had an understanding — and those understandings usually came out of work session — and then we get on the board in front of live TV, and then it changes. I’ve tried to be very consistent and for me that’s been challenging because it’s like, ‘wait a second, I thought we discussed that.’”
Pleasing constituents has also been a challenge. In June, she led opposition to a $3.5 million Cobb Veterans Memorial, raising concerns about language contained in the proposed memorandum of understanding between the county and the Cobb Veterans Memorial Foundation.
“It wasn’t about not supporting the veteran memorial, it was more about ensuring the MOU that was put out protected the constituents,” she said. “The way it was written, I felt (like it) opened the county to being responsible to fund the full $3.5 million, not just the $250,000 the county had already committed. … that one was a difficult one, because who wants to take on the vets, right? Veterans have done so much for us.”
But her role as commissioner has also opened her eyes to the scope of county government and the people outside it who contribute their time and energy to their communities.
“I’ve learned that the county is much bigger than any of us can fathom. Just from how staff works, the dedication of our staff and how they do want to do a great job for the county, for the constituents, to the nonprofits to the business groups to the chamber and how we all work together,” she said. “It’s really — it’s incredible. I hope to be bringing more awareness to that in my time in office so they can get more engaged.”
In 2020, Gambrill said her focus would be on educating constituents.
"I’m hoping we can take away a lot of the misunderstandings which lead to disagreements and realize the constraints we all have to work with," Gambrill said.
She has already held a town hall this year on the Cobb County Police Department and its use of technology such as facial recognition and license plate readers. In the months ahead, she hopes to hold more, on topics such as code enforcement, the county court system, fire safety and how to handle oneself in an active shooter situation.
"So many times, there are so many arguments and debates," she said. The solution, she insists, is as simple as "getting back to the facts."
Gambrill can spin it any way she wants. Truth is honey, when you back stabbed and disrespected every military veteran in Cobb by voting against the LONG overdue veterans' memorial, you showed your true colors. What a sorry excuse for a county commissioner! And yes, we do have very long memories.
