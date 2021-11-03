Jeff DeJarnett, A.B. Almy and Jaillene Hunter each won their races for seats on the Marietta school board by wide margins Tuesday, as did incumbent Jason Waters.
Incumbents Angela Orange, Kerry Minervini and Irene Berens ran for reelection unopposed.
Ward 4
Ward 4 incumbent Allison Gruehn did not seek reelection. The race for her open seat became the most expensive among those for the school board, attracting some high profile donors.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Hunter had more than 1,500 votes, or 57%. In a distant second was George Darden, with 839 votes, or 31%. Angie Smith came in third with 302 votes, or 11%.
“I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve our community and schools on Marietta’s Board of Education,” Hunter said in a social media post Wednesday. “It was a hard fought race alongside two opponents who are wonderful people, and well respected in our community.”
In response to questionnaires earlier this year, candidates shared their take on hot-button issues roiling education such as critical race theory and masking in schools.
Hunter, a former political operative under Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, said she would support a ban on the teaching of critical race theory in Marietta schools. Hunter said she would support mask mandates “in a limited and temporary manner” if deemed necessary.
Darden, an assistant professor at Georgia Gwinnett College and former high school teacher, and Smith, a Marietta attorney, opposed bans on critical race theory on the grounds they are an unnecessary and partisan distraction. They also said mask mandates in schools were helpful measures.
Ward 1The Ward 1 seat was vacated earlier this year when board member Alan Levine resigned after the Journal reported he no longer lived in his district as required by state law.
DeJarnett, a real estate broker and the one-time band director of Marietta Middle School, earned 195 votes, or 59%, to Alex Castro’s 132. A third candidate in the race, Lisa Lindsay, dropped out of the race Oct. 11, and her votes won’t be counted, according to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.
Castro and Lindsay could not be reached for comment on their campaign positions, but DeJarnett said he supports the Georgia Board of Education’s decision to pass a resolution opposing critical race theory, and is personally not in support of mask mandates.
Ward 2Waters, a two-term incumbent and loan professional, won reelection to his Ward 2 seat with 1,287 votes, or 66%, to investor and business advisor P.J. Hardy’s 651 votes.
Waters has previously told the MDJ he would support a ban on using critical race theory in Marietta schools, calling it a “tool that further divides us instead of uniting us.” Waters also said he “generally (does) not support mask mandates” in schools, adding that they should be limited in their use and their efficacy needs further evaluation.
Hardy, on the other hand, said critical race theory is an academic framework which would never find its way into a K-12 curriculum in the first place, and attacked Waters over his position on mask mandates. In mailers sent to potential voters ahead of the election, Hardy said Waters is “against proven methods of slowing the spread of COVID-19.”
“Although I did not win, I remain optimistic about Marietta City Schools’ future and the education of our children,” Hardy wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I ask everyone to join me in not only congratulating Jason Waters for his success but in extending him goodwill and support as he endeavors to improve our schools.”
Ward 3
Almy won with 1,048 votes, or 71%, to Erica D. Bush’s 412.
Almy, a former high school teacher of students with disabilities has drawn support from around metro Atlanta, and in a rare instance for school board candidates, garnered contributions from several out-of-state donors, most notably a group listed as “Dems for Educational Equity” with a Washington, D.C., address.
Almy has said she supports temporary mask mandates to contain the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Asked whether she supports banning the teaching of critical race theory in Marietta schools, Almy did not answer yes or no, but said in part, “I am not in support of any programs or theories that would work to divide, accuse or separate us. I am in support of finding ways to celebrate our differences, learn from each other, and then use those experiences to unite us and make us an even stronger Marietta.
Bush did not file campaign finance reports and could not be reached for comment on her campaign positions.
(1) comment
Marietta scored a big win putting Jaillene on the school board! They can rest assured she cares for all and will do her best to ensure a professional, fair and compassionate agenda. Congrats, Jaillene!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.