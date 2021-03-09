Vacant land that used to be the home of the Cobb County Fair will soon be developed for six townhomes.
The Marietta City Council approved a rezoning for six townhomes at 718 Fairgate Road.
It's the last remaining part of the old fairground site, where other properties have been converted into a storage facility and condominium homes, Councilman Johnny Walker, who represents the area, told the MDJ.
The council unanimously agreed to rezone the .848 acre-site off Powder Springs Road for residential use. There, Z and C Corp., LLC plans to build six attached townhomes.
Adam Rozen, the attorney representing Z and C Corp., said the townhomes will be priced from $200,000-$250,000.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said the townhomes will be built where people used to enter into the fairgrounds. He recalls enjoying the rides, including bumper cars, and treats like cotton candy there as a child. The fair used to kick off with a parade near Marietta Square, the mayor said, and he and his sister would ride their horse with other horses and cars about a mile to the fairgrounds. People would show off their fall produce, and there would be exhibits in a nearby horse riding stable.
"Cutting through the woods and climbing over a fence, it was a half mile from my house. We would hear the sounds and the noise for one week in September," he said. "When the fair came to town, that was a big deal. We didn’t have Six Flags and all that kind of stuff."
Walker remembers the Cobb County Fair, now known as the North Georgia State Fair, being at the old location in the 1950s, though he's not sure whether he visited as a child. He said the site is a good location for the townhomes.
"If the builder stands by what he said, it will probably be the most affordable housing new construction there is," he said.
The fair moved to the Powder Springs Road location in 1953 and stayed there until moving to its current site at Jim Miller Park in 1966, North Georgia State Fair Manager Tod Miller told the MDJ. Then, the fair was run by J. H. "Bollweevil" Henderson.
Seeing the last piece of the property get developed is the end of an era, the mayor said.
"Nostalgia-wise, it’s a way of completely saying goodbye to what was there 40-something years ago," Tumlin said.
