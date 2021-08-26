MARIETTA — Seated in her office, Amy Reed is surrounded by history books and art depicting the Cobb County of yesteryear. Sticky notes hang from her computer monitor, family photos plaster the cabinets and a small TV shows a live feed of security cameras. The newly hired Marietta Museum of History director is trying to sum up the museum’s purpose.
“It's important for us, as a people, as a community, to reflect back on who we were,” Reed said. “Because who we were will tell us how we got to where we are. … Did we succeed in certain areas? And did we fail in other areas? And why is that important to how our community grew?”
Growing up in Cobb County, Reed felt surrounded by historic sites, namely those related to the Civil War. Now married with four kids, she feels lucky to raise her family where she grew up, a place she knows better than most.
“Personally and professionally, it's important to me, to my family and to my friends, and growing up in this community, it touches home in a lot of different ways,” she said.
Reed attended Kennesaw State University and finished her undergraduate history studies at North Georgia College before earning a museum studies certificate from the University of West Georgia. She became the curator for the Marietta Museum of History in 2003.
In her stint as curator, her goal was always to make history relatable, moving beyond the dates and battles on the page to bridge the gap between academia and the public. While teaching kids about rationing during World War II, for instance, she might try to connect it to a motto used in today’s schools — “Reduce, reuse, recycle.”
Reed recalled an English class at KSU that sparked her interest in old objects. She and her classmates were taken to the Bentley Rare Book Museum on campus, home of hundreds of ancient tomes. It was experiences like that, along with her mother being an on-again-off-again antique dealer, that caused her to fall in love with the history that is held in objects.
Museum founder Dan Cox was pleased when he heard the city had tapped Reed, who he described as qualified for the position, innovative and “a good person.”
“You got to have the love of the project to do it,” Cox said. “If it wasn’t deep down in her heart to do that … it would be difficult. But she won’t have any problems.”
Weathering the pandemic storm
Reed was made director in July after the museum went nine months, during a pandemic, without a director following the departure of its former director Jan Galt.
The museum, Reed said, fared better than many others during the pandemic. Most museums are supported by grants, donors and admissions revenue, but the Marietta Museum of History is fortunate, she said, to be part of the city government.
COVID-19 had a serious impact on tourism, and the industry still isn’t what it was. Reed communicates with colleagues in the museum community and said they had been “laid off left and right.”
The city government, though, was there to cover salaries and make sure the museum kept its doors open (after closing for a few months at the start of the pandemic).
After a few weeks on the job, moving from curator to director has brought new responsibilities for Reed. She’s gone from curating history to running the whole show.
It’s a constant battle maintaining a building, Kennesaw House, that’s believed to have been built around 1845.
New administrative duties are combined with her old job, as a new curator hasn’t been hired. Collections maintenance, too, is paramount.
“We’re a very small staff, but we pack a very powerful punch together,” Reed said.
Reed is also working on improving revenue streams: revamping the museum’s gift shop is one task, and making better use of the rental space — the museum features a community room that can be rented for events — is another.
'They've always been here'
Reed, though, is also steward of the museum’s identity, something she wants to make more inclusive.
One of her main goals as director is to continue the work the museum began when she was a curator: diversifying the museum to make sure it reflects the history of the Gem City. She wants to make sure they include the history of Black, Latino and LGBTQ residents.
That involves building up the archives and stories that record the history of those communities, which, Reed said, has too often been ignored.
“Numbers-wise, population-wise, impact-wise, they've (Black Mariettans) always been here doing that. Doing history, making history,” Reed said. “But the stories have remained within their own community because of a lack of trust, understandably so.”
It’s been a humbling process, Reed said. To build trust, she’s had to get to know people and convince them that their community’s history is important to the museum.
Early on in that process, she “fell into the concept that, ‘Well, I tried to reach out to them, and I just couldn't get ahold of them… and they just don't want to talk.” But she came to realize that “the reality is, the truth is, I never tried hard enough.”
To that end, Reed helped put together the Diverse Cobb Advisory Committee, which has counseled the museum on how it can better tell the stories of minority communities.
Reed’s role, as she sees it, is not to tell underrepresented communities’ history for them, but to listen to them tell their history, and help them share it with the world.
An important partner in this role was one of Reed’s mentor’s: Tom Scott, a professor emeritus of history at KSU who helped put the advisory committee together.
Reed, along with collections manager Christa McCay and former director Jan Galt “deserves a lot of credit” for their efforts to diversify the museum’s exhibits, Scott said.
“I think it's true that African Americans maybe were distrustful of the museum,” Scott said. “And not willing to turn over their artifacts, or make donations to the museum, or even go in and tour the exhibits. Particularly while there was a huge emphasis on Civil War and military history.”
Scott cited several newer exhibits that have sought to tell the stories of minority communities. There’s the 1899 exhibit, which features photographs of Black Mariettans celebrating Memorial Day. At the time, the holiday was celebrated by northerners and Black southerners but not by white southernors, who recognized Confederate Memorial Day instead.
The museum now highlights Emma Stephenson, a freed Black Civil War nurse who is buried alongside Black Union soldiers in Marietta National Cemetery.
And the museum has exhibited photos taken by Raymond Burford, a Black photographer who documented social events, family parties, school functions and community activities in Marietta’s Black communities from the 1940s through the 1960s.
“I tell you what, it made my day when I heard that she had gotten the job as director at the museum, because she's already doing a great job,” Scott said.
Reed hopes the entire Marietta community, which takes pride in its city’s historic character, recognizes the role of the museum, and continues to support it.
“We're kind of the cornerstone of Marietta history. You can't have ‘historic Marietta,’ which is what everybody stamps on their stuff, right? We're all historic Marietta — buildings and businesses and government and everything,” Reed said. “You can't have that without us, because we're the keepers of the history.”
