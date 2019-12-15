It wouldn’t be Christmas without Christmas cookies, but Marietta resident Jeanna West uses her creative talent to bake beautiful cookies for all seasons.
Cookies are an essential part of her holiday celebrations.
“You can bond over cookies at Christmas,” said West, who is married to Ryan. They have one daughter, Lulu, who is 5 years old. “It brings people together. Everyone loves a good-tasting cookie. The smell of cookies in the home... Cookies just warm the heart. When they come out of the oven, they’re warm and then they warm your heart. It’s just something you want to do at Christmas.”
West’s Aunt Hazel introduced her to baking. “(My Aunt Hazel) always baked. We spent so much time with her in the kitchen and always loved it. She always made teacakes, and was always making stuff for her church like apple pies and peanut brittle. That’s where my fondest memories are in the kitchen. That’s where I think I get it,” West said.
West’s cookies are creations of art. “I wasn’t an art major, which now it kind of makes me wish I was. My cookies are basically art on a cookie. I think I can draw better on a cookie than paper though. I don’t know what that says. I just love being creative. I’ve always enjoyed that. I’ve always been creative,” West said.
West became interested in baking professionally when her sister ordered cookies for a niece’s party. “When I saw the cookies that she was ordering, I thought, ‘I think I could do that.’ I came home and looked it up. I tried to figure out how to make the right cookies. That’s how I got started. You don’t really realize you have a talent until you have kids. That’s how I started out,” West said.
West keeps baking simple. “I only make one kind of cookie. I make a plain vanilla sugar cookie. That’s my flavoring. I’ve never really steered from it. In my opinion, it’s a good-tasting cookie. It’s hard sometimes with the decorating to get a cookie that will keep its shape. I stuck with my initial recipe, and I’ve never wanted to change it,” West said.
West turned her love for cookie making into her business, Daddy’s Girls Cookie Company. “Decorating the cookies is my creative outlet. It allows me to use my talent, but creating something for other people is even more special. The fact that I can bring a little happiness to a birthday party or shower, that makes me happy and that’s why I love what I do,” West said.
To learn more about West’s creations, daddysgirlscookiecompany.com.
