NORTH COBB — Barb Evangelista was overcome with emotion.
A paraprofessional at Rocky Mount Elementary, she was at a staff luncheon Thursday afternoon, on her 75th birthday. School had ended early for the penultimate day of the semester.
After the luncheon, she was guided outside to the area where school buses dock, where she was greeted by about 100 students, parents, colleagues and family there to surprise her.
“I was overwhelmed,” said Evangelista, who has worked at the school for more than 30 years. “I don’t know. It just does something to your soul. All of a sudden, all these people there, my family and my husband, my daughter, the two grandkids. … It’s just a very emotional moment. And just so many memories came back.”
Evangelista, or “Mrs. E,” as the students know her, is a paraprofessional in the school’s media center, having also worked in that capacity in kindergarten, physical education and special education classrooms. She is perhaps best known for running the school’s drama club, writing her own scripts for students to perform.
“We joke in our family that she’s a pillar of the community, because everyone knows who she is at Rocky Mount,” said Krissie Albertson, Evangelista’s daughter, who herself teaches at Mabry Middle School.
Maddie Hobby, Drew Campbell and Griffin Dilworth are all juniors at Lassiter High School who attended the celebration, having performed in the drama club when they were elementary students. Sweet, dedicated, considerate, supportive and creative were adjectives that came to mind when the three were asked to describe Evangelista.
“They’re all like mixed fairytale things,” Dilworth said of the plays that Evangelista wrote. “So, she would throw a bunch of stuff together, and then we performed it.”
The drama shows that Hobby, Campbell and Dilworth performed in doubled as fundraisers for various charities. Evangelista also produced an annual talent show, which is one of Campbell’s fondest Rocky Mount memories.
“She kind of changed the play a little bit so that everybody was a lead,” said Rocky Mount teacher Brooke Campbell (Drew Campbell’s mother). “Everybody thought they were a lead role, instead of just that one person, which was kind of her way of making everybody feel so included.”
Evangelista is widely admired by her colleagues despite the fact she has always been a parapro, never having the title of teacher, Albertson said.
When first grade teacher Sandra August taught kindergarten, Evangelista was her parapro.
“I have a master’s degree in literacy and reading … I’ve learned more from her (Evangelista) about how to deal with children and how to teach well than any college course I ever took,” August said, choking up. “She’s just a master.”
The surprise party was thought up by Rocky Mount Principal Peggy Fleming, with help from the school’s parent teacher association. When Fleming realized Evangelista was turning 75 on an early release day, the day of the staff luncheon, it was a no-brainer.
“We need to do this big,” Fleming said of her thinking.
Ahead of the party, students wrote messages of love for Evangelista in chalk on the pavement as parents decorated the area. The entire group sang “Happy Birthday” and lined up to hug Evangelista when she was brought outside. Families also brought old books for Evangelista to donate to charity.
Fleming summed up Evangelista as “the heart of Rocky Mount” — someone who is known and loved by all.
“She really reaches into kids and helps them to find their strengths, their gifts,” Fleming said. “I think that’s why she does the drama club, because she pulls in kids who just want to be with her. But it helps them to develop skills that they never knew they had.”
Evangelista is considering retiring at the end of this school year but hasn’t quite made up her mind. She’s grateful to be 75. As a child, she had a heart condition, and the doctors told her parents that Evangelista wouldn’t live to 40.
“I walk every day and keep busy,” Evangelista said. “And that’s what this school does. It helps me … It gives me a purpose. And the kids … everyday, you don’t know what to expect.”
Evangelista hails from the Bronx in New York City. Her husband, Tom, worked for IBM and was transferred to Atlanta in the 1970s. Once Evangelista’s children were in school, she was looking for something to do, and applied to work as a parapro. She’s enjoyed teaching ever since.
“For them to have those ‘Aha!’ moments, or for them to have an idea … everybody has that inside of them. But sometimes they don’t think that, they’ll (children) say, ‘Oh, you’re so creative,’” Evangelista said. “‘No, you are, too! Just take it, take that idea. Use that lightbulb moment.’”
