East Cobb residents Bill and Kathi Lemann will soon be leaving the Grand Princess cruise ship. They just don't know where they're headed.
At 9:30 a.m. EDT, Bill Lemann sent the MDJ an update from the ship, which aborted a cruise last week over concerns that some on board were infected with the novel coronavirus. Since then, 21 people aboard tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
"We got our luggage tags! So, we’re off the ship today, but we just don’t know where," he wrote. "The last line of the disembarkation letter says, 'We will provide information about your final destination prior to boarding the plane.'"
Since Monday, passengers have been disembarking, destined for their home countries or U.S. military bases, where they will remain in quarantine for the next two weeks.
According to a Cobb County news release, two planes carrying passengers from the Grand Princess are to land in Dobbins Air Reserve Base. The base will house the majority of those people during a two-week quarantine, and confirmed early Wednesday morning that one plane carrying people from the Grand Princess had landed.
Lemann speculated Wednesday that officials in charge of disembarkation either don't know where to send them (the Lemanns) or are keeping their options open.
"Either way, we’re still in the dark," Lemann wrote. "We’re hoping for Dobbins and will let you know when we know."
The couple lives in east Cobb, just behind Sope Creek Elementary School in the Old Paper Mill subdivision.
According to the release, "some who live nearby may be allowed to self-quarantine at home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.