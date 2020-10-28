KENNESAW — In the spring of 2016, five Acworth friends founded The Girlfriend’s Market as a way to sell their “handmade cool stuff” to friends and family.
The original girlfriends were LeeAnn Reid who has a “pottery passion;” Suzy Hogle, candlemaker; Deborah Hatcher, “Jarvelous — A jar full of marvelous” organic body scrubs and body whips; Johnette Adams, “Hensley Grace Designs” — one of a kind beaded jewelry; and Katherine Maynard, “Wooden Sugar” — custom signs and wooden items for the home.
The first market, which was held in a private home in April 2017, was a rousing success, with LeeAnn Reid personally selling more than 200 pieces of pottery. The next two events were held at the Seven Hills Clubhouse, and the talented girlfriends grew from five to 10 vendors. As word got out, more and more customers came to shop and subsequent spring and fall markets were hosted at Brookstone Country Club and Pinetree Country Club. The number of vendors grew as well, from 10 to 18.
There was no market this spring due to the pandemic, but the girlfriends are excited to welcome customers to the fall market being held at Marietta Country Club in Kennesaw on Nov. 5-6, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature 23 vendors.
A market café will be open with sandwiches, salads, wraps and sweets, with the addition of a cash bar. Shoppers can find unique items for purchase, just in time for the holidays. Booths will be spaced six feet apart to allow for social distancing.
The girlfriends are committed to giving back to the community, as well. At the first market, they all pitched in and gave to two local charities. Since then, each girlfriend chooses their own charity to support and displays a sign stating where a portion of their profits will be donated.
For a detailed list of vendors and products, visit the Girlfriends Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GirlfriendsMarket.
