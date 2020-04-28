The Georgian Club is the latest victim of the coronavirus.
In a Tuesday letter to club members, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who chairs the club’s board, referenced the many changes caused by the pandemic.
“It is with great sadness and disappointment that I tell you that after 38 years in business, The Georgian Club will not reopen. There are numerous factors that have gone into this decision, but in the end, the impact from the coronavirus, both now and in the future, necessitates the permanent closing of the club,” Isakson writes.
Located on the 17th floor of Galleria Tower 100 in Cumberland, the club is managed by Futren Hospitality, which also manages the Indian Hills Country Club in east Cobb. Futren’s president and CEO is Mitch Rhoden, former Cobb Chamber of Commerce chairman.
In his letter, Isakson said the club’s management team is working to find other opportunities for as many employees as possible.
“As you know, many of the staff members have been with the club for more than 20 years and several for 30 years. Saying goodbye to them is not going to be easy,” he wrote.
The club is also in communication with its landlord, Isakson said, thanking building manager Childress Klein and building owner Piedmont Realty Trust.
“In closing, we can’t thank you enough for the nearly 40 years of support you have provided. The Georgian Club has been an important thread in the fabric of our community, and we are incredibly sad to see it close. We recognize there is a time and a season for all things, and we wish you all the best both in this season and in the next chapter that is yet to be written,” Isakson said.
