There are plenty of ways to have fun at SunTrust Park, provided you follow the ballpark’s list of do’s and don’ts.
Here are some helpful reminders from the friendly folks at SunTrust Park security.
DO
- Plan to go through security. All attendees must go through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entering.
- Budget for parking fees or reserve a space ahead of time at mlb.com. Unauthorized vehicles will be towed.
- Pack outside food in a clear gallon-sized bag. Outside food is permitted, but only one gallon bag per ticket. Exceptions can be made for infants and those with dietary concerns. All bags of food are subject to inspection before entering.
- Bring your small bag. Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16"x16"x8" are not allowed. Your bag needs to be able to fit under your seat.
- Cheer for your team, but don’t get carried away. Profanity, abusive language, inappropriate dress or conduct deemed disorderly, unruly or disruptive by Atlanta Braves management is grounds for ejection.
- Keep your eyes peeled for foul balls. Ticketholders assume the risk of any injury from flying sports equipment.
- Feel free to bring an umbrella or small broom, but be considerate of guests around you when using them and be prepared to stow them under your seat if you are asked.
- Bring the camera, but leave the accoutrements at home. Fans can snap all the photos they want with their handheld cameras, but tri-, bi- and monopods are not allowed. Neither are lenses longer than five inches. Also, the MLB doesn’t like it when you record the games on video.
- Bring personal radios and television sets with headphones. AM/FM handheld radios are also available at Guest Services booths for guests with visual and/or hearing impairments. Guests can stop by the main Guest Services booth at Section 111 to check out one of these radios.
- Bring fold-up strollers and store them under your seat during the game. If a stroller does not fold-up, it can be checked at the Guest Services booth at Section 111 or 314.
DON’T
- Bring alcoholic beverages. These are sold inside.
- Bring skateboards, hoverboards, rollerblades or selfie sticks. Keep those at home.
- Bring pets. Only certified service animals or service animals in training for guests with disabilities are allowed.
- Pack drinks other than water. Each ticket holder may bring in one sealed bottle of water. Glass bottles, aluminum cans, bota bags, wine skins, ice chests and coolers are forbidden. Soft-sided coolers, without the plastic liner, are permitted.
- Bring your own chairs. There are chairs at the ballpark already. Also do not step, climb over, stand or use seats other than intended.
- Enter the field or reach down to scoop up a ball in play.
- Smoke. Tobacco and e-cigarettes are banned everywhere except outside the Third Base Gate.
- Block people’s views with a big, obnoxious banner. Any sign brought into the park has to be made out of only soft, flexible materials and not get in the way of other people watching the game. Signs must be baseball-related and not offensive, vulgar or likely to cause a fight. You can’t advertise on a sign at the park either — that’s tacky.
- Bring beach balls, Frisbees or other thrown items. You can play with those at home.
- Bring noise makers, bullhorns, air horns, laser pointers, vuvuzelas or any other irritating or distracting items.
- Fly a drone near SunTrust Park.
- No weapons or explosives, including firearms, fireworks, knives, pepper spray or Tasers. The rules also specify no toy replicas of weapons, but foam tomahawks are presumably an exception.
- Resell tickets within 2,700 feet of SunTrust Park nor in any of the parking areas that surround it. Tickets associated with such transactions are subject to confiscation and individuals may be subject to arrest.
