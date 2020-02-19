If you want to vote in next month’s presidential primary, you have a few days left to register.
The deadline is Monday, and Election Day comes a month later, on Tuesday, March 24.
You can check your registration status, find your polling location or sign up at the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page,” at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Voters can also register at county elections offices, or obtain a registration application to complete and mail in from state agencies that provide food stamps and Medicaid and mental health, military recruiting centers and public libraries.
Once you’re signed up, early voting will begin March 2 at two Cobb County locations, and more locations will become available before early voting ends on March 20.
The main Cobb Elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta and the Senior Wellness Center at 1150 Powder Springs St. in Marietta will be the first two locations. They will stay open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, and Saturday, March 14.
Saturday voting will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 at North Cobb Senior Center at 3900 South Main St. in Acworth, Riverside EpiCenter at 135 Riverside Pkwy. in Austell, the East Cobb Government Service Center at 4400 Lower Roswell Rd. and the Ward Recreation Center at 4845 Dallas Hwy. in Powder Springs.
The following Monday, March 16, those four locations will begin normal weekday operations, running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 20.
Four other locations will offer weekday early voting on the same schedule. They are: Noonday Baptist Church’s East Campus at 4120 Canton Rd. in north Cobb, the Tim D. Lee Senior Center at 3332 Sandy Plains Rd. in east Cobb, the Ron Anderson Rec Center at 3820 Macedonia Rd. in Powder Springs and the Windy Hill Community Center at 1885 Roswell St. SE in south Cobb.
There will be no voting March 23, the Monday before Election Day.
If you wait until Election Day, March 24, you will only be allowed to vote at your assigned precinct, which you can find on the secretary of state’s voting page. Cobb Elections officials recommend all voters check their polling location before heading out, as 36 polling locations across Cobb have changed since the 2018 Governor’s election.
Whether it’s early or on Election Day, if you vote in person, you must present valid ID.
In presidential primaries, the Democratic and Republican parties elect delegates to attend the national convention in order to choose the party’s nominee in the November presidential election. Voters must choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot in the primary.
Whichever you choose, you are free to switch for the general primary in May, and you can pick and choose from candidates with different affiliations during the general election in November.
The Democratic ballot includes 12 candidates, including some who have dropped out since the ballots were created. The Republican ballot only has one candidate: President Donald Trump.
