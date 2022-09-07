In the heart of Smyrna, less than a mile from Truist Park resides a neighborhood jeweler that has differentiated itself from the rest.
This year, the Cumberland Diamond Exchange celebrates its 40-year anniversary — a landmark not reached by many companies in this day and age. How did it survive over four decades when others came and went? The entrepreneurs share two strategies: treating clients like family and serving the community.
“It’s something money can’t buy. The loyalty and relationships we’ve established are priceless,” said owner Mark Jacobson.
He, along with partner and wife Rhonda, take pride in their famous, hand-crafted jewelry, customer service and impressive achievements. But they are most proud of the relationships formed over the years with the community.
“It is our responsibility as business owners that if the community supports you, you support the community and that’s been our mission from the beginning,” said Mark.
The CDE began in 1982 with two young brothers, Mark and Wayne Jacobson, who had a strategic business plan and a dream.
Mark met wife Rhonda and brought her onto the team in 1984. Shortly after, business accelerated.
“It’s a different world now than it was when we started 40 years ago,” Jacobson said.
Upon entering the store at 2800 Cumberland Blvd. in Smyrna, patrons are greeted at the door with a welcome and a complimentary beverage.
“We really run this business like it’s an extension of our own home,” Rhonda Jacobson said. Patrons can then admire the unique assortment of jewelry that stretches to every corner of the store. Each wall displays awards, achievements and recognitions collected by the local jewelry operation.
“Our reputation is our greatest asset,” Mark Jacobson said.
Among the many awards and accolades displayed, the CDE was recognized as the 2016 Jeweler of the Year and the 2015 Cobb County Small Business of the Year.
Since 2000, the Cumberland Diamond Exchange has also been among the top 5% of independent, specialty jewelers in the U.S. based on revenue, according to the Jacobsons. In 2017, Rhonda Jacobson was named Smyrna Citizen of the Year.
“We have achieved such great success because we are the servant to our client,” Mark Jacobson said, “We’re relational jewelers as opposed to transactional jewelers.”
The family-owned jewelry business is involved in more than 40 charitable, nonprofit organizations in Metro Atlanta. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Wellstar Foundation, SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center and the Cobb Library Association are just a few of the organizations supported by the CDE.
“If you’ve been blessed, you should bless others,” Rhonda Jacobson said.
Mark Jacobson said he and his wife are a great team. But none of these important milestones could have been reached without a quality staff. Their staff is the backbone to the business, they said.
“We can teach anybody the jewelry business, but we can’t teach a person to have good character,” Rhonda Jacobson said.
