MARIETTA — Dressed in a fire engine-red dress and head wrap, Deane Bonner exited the stretch limousine to cheers as it pulled up at the American Legion building.
The Cobb County NAACP's president emeritus was unable to celebrate her 85th birthday last year, which is why last Friday’s party was dubbed Bonner's “85th Covid Birthday Celebration.”
At her side was husband Jesse Bonner, also dressed in red, as were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Explaining the color choice, Bonner, a fashion authority and former model, observed that everyone’s been to a white party.
“And I said, ‘OK, if we have an all-black party people are going to think they’re coming to a funeral. So red: the power color for women.”
Speaking of red, Bonner pointed to Rose Wing, the former chairwoman of the Cobb Republican Party.
“You know, people say because you’re Black, they think we’re all Democrats, but one of my closest friends is this Republican right here."
Movers and shakers and family from Miami to West Virginia gathered to toast Cobb County’s civil rights doyenne on the occasion of her 86th birthday with Mayor Steve Tumlin signing a proclamation declaring it “Deane Bonner Day” in the city of Marietta.
The birthday cake, sporting a sign that read "Happy Birthday Queen," was made of sweet potatoes, her favorite, while tables were named after her favorite musicians: Jerry Butler, Otis Redding, the Four Tops, The Temptations and Barry White.
REMINDS ME OF MY MOTHER
Mike Plant, president & CEO of the Braves Development Company, provided the dinner buffet. Addressing the party, Plant said he met Bonner through former Cobb Chairman Tim Lee as they were building the Atlanta Braves’ new ballpark.
“Tim made sure one of the first people I met in Cobb was Deane,” Plant said. “And while she doesn’t look like my mother, she reminds me of my mother. She was very clear from the start with her passion, her conviction of what was important to her, which was important to Cobb and gave me some really good advice,” Plant said before Bonner interrupted with “You’ve got to hire some Black people!”
Plant said he told Bonner from the start he needed her to be his conscience and help make sure good decisions were made that were representative of the entire community.
“I feel pretty comfortable in telling you I think we did that during the project and we continue to do that. We continue to support things that are important to you, and I’m proud to be your friend, and I have a little token of our appreciation. I want you to continue to be part of our team,” Plant said, presenting her with an Atlanta Braves jersey with “Bonner No. 1” stamped on it.
Others to toast Bonner included Cobb Superior Court judges Rob Flournoy, Kellie Hill, Jason Marbutt, Senior Judge Stephen Schuster, Chief Judge Rob Leonard, Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy and Judge Sonja Brown.
“All of us up here know that when Deane Bonner calls us on the phone, we answer it,” Marbutt said.
OPENING EYES
Schuster spoke of the impact Bonner has had on Cobb’s judicial system.
“I think the most important thing she did with me and the rest of the judiciary is she opened our eyes to see the whole county, and she took us from our little silos and let us know and understand the world around us," he said, describing how she would visit his office when he was chief judge.
“And she would very politely poke me and go, ‘You have the power of appointment and the time is now!’ And you know what? Look at our county today, because Deane poked everybody and said ‘The time is now!’ and for that I will always thank her for making me a better person. Thank you, Deane.”
Former Georgia Attorney General Sam Olens, Cobb’s former chairman, also touched on Bonner's influence.
“I used to be a lot taller until I met Deane,” Olens quipped. “You know, from the very first time she met me, she had requests. But the nice thing about Deane was the requests were very appropriate. And very much needed. And she would cajole you to improve the community. And when people are polite, and friendly and right, your obligation is to do what they say, and improve the community. And I think when you see Cobb County now, it’s very different than it was, say, in 1980. And the improvement has been very, very positive to our county, and a large part of that improvement is due to Deane.”
STANDING ON HER SHOULDERS
Connie Taylor, who took office this year as the county’s first African American to serve as clerk of the Superior Court, said she met Bonner when she moved to Cobb in the early 1990s.
“She has told me what I will do, what I will not do, how I’m going to say it, and what I’m going to say. And I call her mother. I call Mr. Bonner ‘Daddy,’ but I listen to her, and when I’m wrong, she lets me know just like she lets them know. ... So I thank her and I love her so much.”
Judge Brown said the first thing she was told when joining the bench was to meet Bonner.
“Because you are Cobb County. You represent the best of Cobb County, all that is wonderful about Cobb County, and it is my honor and my privilege to be here to celebrate you — 85 plus 1 this year. Thank you for all you did to move the needle forward so that I could be standing here on your shoulders.”
Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady said he first met Bonner as a young prosecutor in the solicitor general’s office.
“And she came in my courtroom and said ‘Broady, you need to dismiss this case.’ I’m like ‘Wait a minute now.’ I didn’t know who she was at the time, but once I learned who she was I knew from that point forward that if she came and asked me to do something, then I needed to do it, and along the way, I got a couple of other prosecutors in line to make sure that they knew who she was, and to respect her, because she never came to me and asked me to do something that didn’t need to be done,” Broady said.
Newly elected Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens, the first African-American sheriff to serve Cobb County, said Bonner has been a mother to him ever since he started at the Cobb police department more than three decades ago.
“She’s been a supporter of me and every African-American officer whoever worked for Cobb County police,” Owens said. “So first and foremost, on behalf of every officer, thank you so very much for your support over the years, and lastly, thank you for your support in my run for sheriff. She was very instrumental and supportive as well as her daughter was, and hopefully all of you were as well, so thank you so very much for your support, you being a stellar person in this community ever since I've been here 35 years. ... We love you from the bottom of my heart.”
In response, Bonner told the crowd: "Y'all need to know the sheriff cause if your boys get out there to jail, call the sheriff.”
Owens, replying with a smile, said, “You know she will call me.”
Criminal defense attorney Connie McManus said she can remember Bonner’s struggles to get a house in Cobb because of her skin color when she first moved here. McManus recalled looking for houses in the early 1970s to learn how one neighborhood was integrated while another was white only.
“That’s how far this county has changed. Everywhere I go it seems like Mrs. Bonner is there. I’ve told her I love her for everything she’s done, everything she’s gonna do. We’re all standing on her shoulders.”
Marietta council members Michelle Cooper Kelly, Cheryl Richardson and Reggie Copeland each toasted Bonner, with Copeland reading the mayor's proclamation.
“She paved the way for us,” Kelly said. “And we are a very diverse city. We’re diverse in thought. We’re diverse in people. I appreciate the pioneers that have come before us, because we didn’t do this on our own. And she has opened many doors. She has fought for many people. I told her the other day, I said you earned the right for people to celebrate you.”
Holly Tuchman, former head of the YWCA, called Bonner a mentor and friend who “held my feet to the fire on a few occasions, justifiably so, and has taught me so much, and you are one of the most kind and gentle people I know, but with a spirit that fights and doesn’t give up and tries to do what’s right and best by everybody that you come in contact with. ... I am blessed to call you my friend, I am blessed to call her my sister, and I thank you for what you have done for all of us to pave the way, no matter what our skin color is, it’s how you led our hearts.”
Another speaker, Tracy Eppinger of Marietta, described the style and pride Bonner taught her as a young girl.
“We had our own little modeling group and it was because of Mrs. Bonner, and she would get us together, teach us poise, how to walk. I mean, we were Black and proud before it was popular,” Eppinger said. “She had us sit up, stand up, strut — you know, you are somebody! And I’ve never forgotten that.”
Eppinger said she still remembers those lessons whenever she leaves the house.
“I’m just so happy to know that you’re celebrating, and you’re still able to see what your seed has become, because we’re all young women now, and we’re all doing well, so I just thank you for the time that you took to get us together, the funds that were involved, all the little talent shows we put on, the modeling shows and all of that. I just want to say thank you.”
As the cake was lit with sparklers, former Smyrna Councilwoman Maryline Blackburn serenaded the civil rights leader with the song “At Last” as Jesse Bonner took her hand.
And her great grandchildren joined her to dance to the music.
