William D. Smith Sr. was known throughout Marietta as an easygoing and warm man, blessed with what many called an “infectious smile.”
A native of Bethel, North Carolina, “Bill” was a business owner, former school board member, and devotee of the Marietta Blue Devils. His family said he possessed all the grace and charm of Marietta’s small-town days.
Smith died last week at the age of 89.
Smith arrived in Marietta in 1958 as a University of North Carolina graduate and former Navy lieutenant, coming on the advice of a friend from the service, A.D. Little. He soon joined the A.D. Little Insurance Agency, his first foray into the business that would become his life’s work.
Today, the company is known as Little and Smith, and employs his son, Bill Smith Jr., and grandson, William Smith III. Both remembered Smith Sr. as a shrewd businessman who treated his company like family.
“Every employee, he knew them all by first name. Every single one,” said Smith III, who joined the firm in 2018. He said his grandfather was still active in the operations of the agency until a few months ago, and fondly remembered working on accounts together.
Smith Jr. recalled his father writing out every figure of the business on a green ledger pad, calling his approach to business “incredibly detailed.” But his father’s business acumen never got in the way of his friendly sensibility.
“He was always very even mannered. Bad news never really rattled him,” Smith Jr. said. “At Little and Smith we call it a big family, and all the employees are part of that … and he certainly was one of the big reasons that it was such a family.”
Outside the office, Smith Sr. was an active and enthusiastic member of Cobb’s civic life. He was closely involved with the Marietta Rotary Club and Country Club. He also spent almost a decade on Marietta’s school board between 1973 and 1980, including two years at its chairman.
Smith was a renowned fan of the Marietta High School football team, the Blue Devils. He held football season tickets and for many years attended nearly every home game.
His longtime friend, Judson Trippe, a retired pediatrician, was usually found at Smith’s side in the stands. Trippe recalled how he and Smith would show up to pregame dinners hours early because they were so thrilled to see the team play.
“He was very loyal to the school system … he supported everything, I think, to do with Marietta, but particularly the schools,” Trippe said.
Smith Jr. agreed his father had a deep love for Marietta that stretched back to his arrival in the 1950s.
“He always liked to say that he was in a good place at a good time,” Smith Jr. said. “He was incredibly involved in all aspects of his life. Whether it was education, whether it was his business, whether it was his children … the community loved him, and he loved the community.”
Smith developed his passion for sports as a young man, playing forward for the Bethel High School basketball team. In 1948, the school made a remarkable 40-1 run, capturing the state title. At UNC, he played as a walk-on for the university’s team until an injury ended his career. But according to those who knew him best, for the rest of his life, there was hardly a more vigorous Tarheel fan to be found than Smith.
“If North Carolina was playing … and were getting defeated, I’d always call him. And he’d pick up the phone and say things that you couldn’t repeat in the paper,” Trippe said with a laugh.
On Dec. 11, the day Smith passed away, William Smith III got a call from his grandfather. As usual, the senior Smith wanted to talk football, and predicted No. 20 North Carolina would beat ninth-ranked Miami. Sure enough, the Tar Heels pulled off an upset and beat Miami 62-26.
“I think maybe he had something to do with that,” Smith III said.
Preceding Smith in death was his first wife of 49 years, Sydney Cobb Smith; his brother, Julian Craft Smith; and his grandson, Mac McGrew. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Marian Hill Smith; his children, William D. Smith, Jr. (Julie) of Atlanta; Virginia Smith Walker (Duncan) of Macon; and Georgeann Smith McGrew (Mac) of Atlanta; his seven grandchildren: William, Camille, Julie and Jimbo Smith; Duncan Walker (Ansley); Sydney and Ann Myrick McGrew; his sister, Mary Todd Warren; brother, John Smith; and several nieces and nephews.
Smith was interred at St. James Cemetery on Dec. 17, beside his first wife Sydney and grandson George Maxwell McGrew.
